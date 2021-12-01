Covid patients to be hospitalised, no isolation at home in Bhopal

Bhopal: Every coronavirus infected person will have to be admitted to a dedicated Covid-19 hospital in Bhopal as they will not be allowed to live in home isolation, the district collector ordered on Tuesday.

The move came after the active Covid-19 cases increased to 79 in Bhopal and 42 in Indore in the past 15 days, the highest since July, and chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan asking district administrations to take necessary precautions.

On Tuesday evening, Bhopal collector Avinash Lavaniya released detailed guidelines to contain the spread of Covid-19. “The infected people will not be isolated at home. They have to be admitted to a Covid dedicated Katju hospital. Similarly, every person from guests to caterers in functions will have to be fully vaccinated. The district administration can check the certificates through a random visit. In case of any fault, the organiser will have to pay a fine of ₹500 for every unvaccinated person who is allowed in the function.”

“The fine for violating Covid-19 protocols has been increased to ₹500 from ₹100. Shop and company owners and head of all private and government offices have been asked to ensure 100% vaccination of their employees,” said Lavaniya.

In Indore, district collector Manish Singh issued similar instructions. On Tuesday, 40 shops were sealed for allowing unvaccinated employees, according to the district administration.

The CM also asked the districts administration to remain vigilant on new variant of Covid 19, Omicron. “The listing of all the people who returned from foreign countries is being done by the district administration. The contact tracing and genome sequencing will be done of all the returnees who will be tested positive for the virus,” said the CM.

The CM said he would make citizens aware about the use of masks and social organisations will also be linked with the awareness campaign. All the medical equipment and important machines should be ready to deal with any surge, he told the officials of health department.

A government statement said that instructions were issued to arrange Covid-19 tests at railway stations and airport. At present, rapid antigen tests are being done at the railway station. Instructions were also given to arrange RT-PCR test, the statement said.