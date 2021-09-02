Covid: Positivity rate on the decline, but no end yet to second wave, says govt

The government said on Thursday there was an overall declining trend in weekly positivity of the coronavirus disease across India since the week ending May 10, but the second wave of the pandemic was yet to come to an end.

Speaking at a press briefing on the prevailing Covid-19 situation, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said 39 districts reported over 10 per cent weekly positivity in the week ending August 31, while it was 5-10 per cent in 38 districts around the same time.

The country registered 47,092 new cases in the last 24 hours, which was 12 per cent higher than Wednesday's tally at 41,965.

From 279 districts that were reporting 100 cases on a daily basis in June this year, the number has come down to 42 districts, as on August 30, Bhushan said.

“Kerala is one state that has more than 1 lakh active cases. Four states have 10,000 to 1 lakh active cases -- Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. Rest of the states/Union territories have less than 10,000 active cases,” Bhushan was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

He said 16 per cent of the total adult population of India has been fully vaccinated, while 54 per cent of the adult population has received at least one dose against the vaccine.

Besides Himachal, Sikkim and Dadra & Nagar Haveli have administered the first dose of the vaccine against the virus to cent per cent of the eligible adults.

“We administered 18.38 crore doses in August alone. The average dose per day administered during the month is 59.29 lakh. In the last week of the month, we administered more than 80 lakh doses per day,” the senior government official said.