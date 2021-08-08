Covid vaccination certificate now available through WhatsApp. Details here

People who have taken the vaccine against Covid-19 can now get their vaccination certificate on WhatsApp "in seconds", the Union ministry of health and family welfare said on Sunday. They can download the vaccination certificate by sending a message on WhatsApp number and get the document immediately, the health ministry said.

"Revolutionising common man's life using technology! Now get #COVID19 vaccination certificate through MyGov Corona Helpdesk in 3 easy steps. Save contact number: +91 9013151515. Type & send 'covid certificate' on WhatsApp Enter OTP. Get your certificate in seconds," Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya's office posted on Twitter.

The government began the new phase of its Covid-19 vaccination programme on June 21 and has ramped up the drive by providing more vaccines, advancing the visibility of vaccine availability to states and Union territories for enabling better planning by them and streamlining the supply chain.

The Centre has been supporting states and Union territories by providing them vaccines against Covid-19 free of cost and is procuring and supplying 75 per cent of the shots being produced by manufacturers.

According to government data, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage crossed the landmark of 500 million on Friday. Cumulatively, 50,68,10,492 vaccine doses have been administered so far across the country, it added.

The Union health ministry said on Sunday that more than 523.7 million Covid-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far and 899,260 doses are in the pipeline.

India on Sunday reported 39,070 cases of Covid-19 and 491 related fatalities in the last 24 hours, taking the over tally to 31,934,455 and the death toll to 427,862. There are 406,822 active cases of Covid-19 in the country, according to the Union health ministry.