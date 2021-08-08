Covaxin and Covishield against Delta, Delta Plus: What recent studies revealed

As the Delta variant has emerged as the most threatening variant of coronavirus at present, leading to a fresh rise in the number of infections across the world, the efficacy of the vaccines against this variant remains a significant issue to address. All vaccines, including Pfizer, Moderna, Sputnik V, Oxford-AstraZeneca earlier claimed to be effective against Delta. Several studies have been conducted in this regard. This week, the Indian Council of Medical Research has come up with their findings of Covishield and Covaxin, the two main vaccines being administered in India.

Here is what they found

An ICMR study recently revealed Bharat Biotech's Covaxin is effective against Delta Plus, a mutation of the Delta variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that is driving the resurgent wave of the pandemic across the world. Delta Plus was first detected in India in April 2021 and since it is a variant of Delta, it was classified as a variant of concern. This variant has been found in several other countries.

The ICMR study found out that the variant, to some extent, neutralised antibody titer in vaccinated individuals but that will not be detrimental for the vaccination programme. Covaxin is effective against Delta Plus, the ICMR study revealed.

A similar study conducted by ICMR on Covihsield revealed that Covid-19 recovered individuals with both doses of Covishield have higher immunity against the Delta variant. The vaccine induces a robust hormonal and cellular immune response against the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein, it has been found.

These are real-life studies conducted on people vaccinated either partially or fully.

Breakthrough cases where vaccinated people for infected have also been examined in these studies. Delta was considered responsible for the peak of the second wave of the pandemic. The present spike of Covid-19 cases in some states is also attributed to Delta. However, experts have said that the variant alone can not be the reason for a third wave of the pandemic in India.