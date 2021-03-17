Home / India News / Covid-19: 70 districts across 16 states saw cases spike by over 150% between March 1 and 15
In addition, 55 districts in 17 states witnessed a spike of anywhere between 100 and 150 per cent, the government said.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Srivatsan K C, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 04:48 PM IST
Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that most states and districts, where the increasing trend has been observed, are located in central or western part of India.(ANI)

Covid-19 cases increased by over 150 per cent in 70 districts spread across 16 states in the country in the 15-day period starting March 1, the government said on Wednesday. In addition, 55 districts in 17 states witnessed a spike of anywhere between 100 and 150 per cent, the Centre also observed.

Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan, during a press conference on Wednesday evening, said that most states and districts, where the increasing trend has been observed, are located in central or western part of India.

