Covid-19: Andhra Pradesh sees 6,582 fresh cases, 22 deaths

Andhra Pradesh reported 6,582 fresh cases of coronavirus, 2,343 recoveries and 22 deaths in the last 24 hours ending 9 AM on Sunday. The active Covid-19 caseload has increased to 44,686, a bulletin said. The chart showed 9,62,037 positive cases, 9,09,941 recoveries and 7,410 deaths so far.

Chittoor district crossed the one-lakh mark and reached 1,00,254 today after adding 1,171 fresh cases in the 24 hours. It is the second district in the State after East Godavari (1,29,312) to register over a lakh infections since the outbreak of the pandemic in March 2020. It now has 7,856 active cases, the highest in the State after 91,480 recoveries and 918 deaths, another high.

Srikakulam registered 912 new cases, Guntur 804, Kurnool 729, SPS Nellore 597, Visakhapatnam 551, Krishna 465, Vizianagaram 349, Prakasam 314, Anantapuramu 30 and Kadapa 203 fresh cases in a day. The two Godavari districts - East and West - logged 100 and 82 respectively. Chittoor reported five fresh fatalities, Krishna and SPS Nellore four each, Kurnool three, Anantapuramu and Guntur two each, Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram one each in the 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the Health Department, in a press release, said two lakh more doses of Covishield vaccine arrived in the State today. On Saturday, the State received five lakh doses of Covishield and one lakh of Covaxin. State Covid Control Nodal Officer Arja Srikanth said the left over health workers and frontline workers would be vaccinated in a special drive from Monday.

Of the 4,90,843 registered health workers, 3,93,628 got the first dose of the vaccine administered since the launch of the programme on January 16. About 2,48,178 of them got the second dose. Similarly, 4,68,194 of the 7,37,253 frontline workers were inoculated with the first dose and another 2,10,056 the second dose.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON