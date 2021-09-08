'Covid-19 can be cured with aspirin': Govt says viral message fake

The government has warned against a message being circulated on WhatsApp and other social media platforms, which claims that Covid-19 is a bacteria and not a virus. Posting a message about the WhatsApp forward, the Press Information Bureau's (PIB) fact check team has asked people to not believe in such messages.

The fake message claims that Singapore conducted autopsy of a person who died of Covid and found that it is actually a bacteria and can be cured with anticoagulants like aspirin.

The viral message claims that a study has been conducted on the aspirin's role in curing the coronavirus disease.

"A forwarded #WhatsApp message claims that #COVID19 is not a virus but a bacteria and it can be cured with anticoagulants like aspirin. This claim is #FAKE! #COVID19 is a virus not a bacteria. It can not be cured with anticoagulants like aspirin," PIB fact check said in a tweet on Tuesday.

India, meanwhile, recorded 37,875 new cases of Covid-19 and 369 related fatalities in the last 24 hours, according to Union health ministry data.

The cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 70 crore on Tuesday, with the last 10 crore doses being given in just 13 days, the fastest so far, according to the ministry.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated in the first phase.

On Sunday, the Centre issued guidelines to help people identify whether they are being given authentic vaccines against Covid-19. The guideline contains a list of parameters based on their label, colour and other details to identify the authenticity of the Covid vaccines being used in the country.

The move was a result of an alert from the World Health Organization (WHO) that it has identified counterfeit versions of Covishield in South-East Asia and Africa.

India is administering the Serum Institute of India's (SII) Covishield, Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and the Russian vaccine Sputnik V to those eligible during the ongoing vaccination drive in the country.

