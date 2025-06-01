Covid-19 in India: List of states with most coronavirus cases

India recorded 3,395 active Covid-19 cases as of May 31, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This marks an increase of 685 new infections in 24 hours. Covid 19 cases see a surge in India with more than 100 active cases reported from eight states.(HT Photo)

Four new Covid-related deaths were reported on Friday, down from seven the previous day. One death each occurred in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, and Kerala. Since January 1, 2025, India has recorded 26 Covid-19 deaths.

Despite the rise, 1,435 patients recovered from the virus and were discharged from hospitals across the country.

Worst-hit states by Covid-19 in current wave

According to data by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, as of May 31, eight states have reported more than 100 active Covid-19 cases:

Kerala – 1,336 cases

Maharashtra – 467 cases

Delhi – 375 cases

Gujarat – 265 cases

Karnataka – 234 cases

Tamil Nadu – 185 cases

West Bengal – 205 cases

Uttar Pradesh – 117 cases

Delhi also reported its first Covid-related death during the current surge. Officials confirmed to news agency PTI that the deceased was a 60-year-old woman.

Dr. Rajiv Behl, Director General of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), stated, “We have been closely monitoring the situation. At this moment, overall, we should monitor, be vigilant but there is no cause to worry.”

He added that the current rise is driven by subvariants of Omicron, mainly LF.7, XFG, JN.1, and NB.1.8.1. These have shown mild symptoms so far.

Government Response and Public Advisory

Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta confirmed that 19 patients are currently hospitalised in the capital.

“The Delhi government is alert and hospitals are prepared to deal with any eventuality,” she said, urging people not to panic.

In Karnataka, where active cases have also risen, the Department of Health and Family Welfare issued an advisory on Saturday. The statement asked residents to stay calm, follow safety guidelines, and cooperate with health authorities.

“The focus will be on early detection, containment of outbreaks, and monitoring of variants through integrated clinical, laboratory, and community surveillance,” the health department said. People were advised to wear masks in crowded areas, maintain physical distance, and follow hygiene practices.

With Covid-19 cases rising again in India, authorities are urging caution while assuring that the situation remains under control.

(With PTI inputs)