Covid-19 cases on a rise in Tamil Nadu, state reports 1,580 new infections

The number of active Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu continued its upward graph on Monday, while 1,580 new cases pushed the cumulative tally beyond 2.6 million.

New cases outnumbered the 1,509 recoveries on Monday, while 22 persons succumbed to the virus, according to a government medical bulletin.

The number of active cases stood at 16,522, 43 more than Sunday’s tally.

Active cases have been showing an increasing trend for the past few days, with new infections outnumbering daily recoveries.

The overall cases stood at 2,635,419 while 2,583,707 persons have been cured of the virus so far, the bulletin said. The total fatalities stood at 35,190.

Among the districts, Coimbatore clocked the maximum of 204 cases, followed by Chennai (185), Erode (137) and Thanjavur, at 109.

Most districts reported double-digit daily additions while three – Ramanathapuram, Perambalur and Tirunelveli, logged the lowest of five new cases each. Among the deceased, two had no comorbidities.