Covid-19: Elderly people can resume their normal lives, says health ministry

In a major development, the Union health ministry has said that elderly people without comorbidities, who are fully vaccinated against coronavirus disease (Covid-19), can resume their normal lives. They can go for walks also but need to avoid crowded places, the ministry said. However, they are required to continue taking precautions like wearing masks, it added.

"The elderly can resume normal lives if fully vaccinated and without comorbidities but they also need to take precautions like wearing masks, avoid crowds," Niti Aayog Member (Health) Dr VK Paul said while responding to a question during a press conference on Tuesday.

Also read: What leads to formation of Covid-19 wave? Govt expert lists 4 elements

"They can go for walks outdoors too but not to crowded places...still they would need to take precautions," Dr Paul further said.

This came after India achieved a "historic milestone" of administering over 8.8 million Covid-19 vaccine doses in a single day on June 21. Interestingly, nearly 64 per cent of the vaccine doses were administered in rural areas, the government said on Tuesday.

Paul credited "synchronised, well-orchestrated, converged approach" between the Centre and the state governments for the feat.

"What happened yesterday was not sudden, it was result of coordinated planning in which state governments and Union government collaborated and worked very hard and what is happening today is part of that planning and what will happen in remaining eight days of June are part of that collaborative planning," Paul said.

Madhya Pradesh administered maximum number of doses on June 21, followed by Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Assam, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said, reported PTI.

Around 92 per cent of the vaccination were obtained in government Covid vaccination centres (CVC) and 7.80 per cent at private CVCs.

Also read: Maha achieves its highest single-day Covid vaccination with over 550,000 jabs

Meanwhile, India's cumulative Covid vaccination coverage was over 290 million as per the 7pm provisional report on Tuesday. More than 4.8 million vaccine doses were administered as per the report on June 22, the Union health ministry said.

Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal have administered more than one million beneficiaries in the age bracket of 18-44 years for the first dose of vaccine, the health ministry said.

(With inputs from PTI)