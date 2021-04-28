Covid-19: First consignment of support from US to reach India tomorrow

The first consignment of the United States’ support to India in its response to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) second wave is expected on Thursday, people familiar with the developments told HT. India had earlier raised the issue of procuring AstraZeneca vaccines as well as raw materials for production of vaccines in India with the US.

India focused on procuring oxygen-related equipment such as oxygen generation plants, oxygen cylinders and oxygen concentrators which can be used to speed up the process of producing and distributing oxygen. Hospitals in several states and cities, which have been hard-hit by Covid-19, raised the issue of patient deaths due to shortage of oxygen. Other than the US, Germany, Australia and France will also send oxygen-related equipment to bolster India’s response to the second wave of Covid-19.

The first consignment of support from Russia is also expected to reach India on Thursday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian president Vladimir Putin discussed the evolving situation of the pandemic and thanked Putin for extending its support in India's fight against the second wave of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Wednesday.

India has not yet responded to offers of support made by China and Pakistan. Indian companies in China are purchasing supplies and equipment. India has not yet made an appeal for international aid. Indian missions in several countries have prepared a list of necessary equipment required to fight Covid-19 and procedure to procure such equipment have been relaxed.

(with inputs from Rezaul Laskar)