Covid-19 aid to India: What’s being provided by countries, private organisations

The record-breaking second wave of the Coronavirus disease pandemic has led to support pouring in from around the world for the country’s Covid-19 response, including massive oxygen generation plants and other equipment aimed at plugging crucial gaps in the supply chain.

Here’s a look at the support packages announced so far by different countries:

European Union: The 27-member bloc activated its Civil Protection Mechanism, which responds to emergencies in Europe and beyond, in response to a request from India on Sunday.

UK: Announced it will send nine consignments of supplies, including 495 oxygen concentrators, 120 non-invasive ventilators and 20 manual ventilators, this week. A total of 100 ventilators and 95 oxygen concentrators arrived on Tuesday.

France: Announced it is sending supplies in two phases. The first phase this week will see the supply of eight large oxygen generating plants that can each meet the needs of a 250-bed hospital, five containers of liquid oxygen that can meet the needs of 10,000 patients a day, 28 respirators and 200 electric syringe pumps. Phase two to be launched next week will include the supply of five liquid oxygen containers.

Germany: Announced it is sending a mobile oxygen production plant that will be made available for three months, 120 ventilators and more than 80 million KN95 masks. It will also organise a webinar on testing and RNA sequencing of the Coronavirus.

Ireland: Announced it is providing 700 oxygen concentrators that will reach New Delhi on Wednesday. It will also provide one oxygen generator and 365 ventilators.

Belgium: Announced it is sending 9,000 doses of Remdesivir.

Romania: Announced it is sending 80 oxygen concentrators and 75 oxygen cylinders.

Luxembourg: Announced it is sending 58 ventilators.

Portugal: Announced it is sending 5,503 vials of Remdesivir and 20,000 litres of oxygen per week.

Sweden: Announced it is sending 120 ventilators.

Australia: Announced it is sending an initial support package that includes 500 ventilators, one million surgical masks, 500,000 P2 and N95 masks, 100,000 goggles, 100,000 pairs of gloves and 20,000 face shields. It intends to supply up to 3,000 ventilators and will procure 100 oxygen concentrators that will be shipped next week.

US: Unveiled a proposed package of assistance that will include oxygen generation systems, both small and large-scale, and components for oxygen supply chain such as transport and cylinders. The assistance could include oxygen generation systems for field hospitals that cater for 50 to 100 beds. The US is also finalising options for contracting liquid oxygen and providing training for using the equipment.

The US will also supply therapeutics, personal protective equipment and rapid diagnostic test kits, and approve the supply of vaccine raw materials such as filters needed to manufacture Covishield.

India is also expected to benefit when the US begins donating up to 60 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine after it clears federal safety approvals.

The private sector

Gilead, the maker of Remdesivir, has offered to supply 100,000 vials of the antiviral medication free of cost, and the first two consignments are expected this week. It could supply an additional 200,000 vials by May 31. Institutions in India will also be provided raw materials by Gilead for local production.

Google has offered ₹135 crore in funding for GiveIndia and UNICEF for medical supplies and organisations supporting high-risk communities.

US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) is assisting with 12 containers to transport oxygen in India and will also be airlifting cylinders. It is also sourcing 100,000 portable oxygen concentrators for use at home and hospitals, and has approached companies in the US to supply or donate ICU beds, Covid-19 test kits, N-95 masks and medical equipment.

Procter & Gamble will contribute towards the vaccination of more than 500,000 Indians by pledging ₹50 crore in partnership with government and local authorities in India. For every employee in India, P&G is contributing towards the vaccination of 100 Indians.

Amazon is working with ACT Grants, Temasek Foundation, Pune Platform for Covid-19 Response and other partners to airlift more than 8,000 oxygen concentrators and 500 BiPAP machines from Singapore. It is also procuring 1,500 oxygen concentrators and critical medical equipment for hospitals and medical facilities.