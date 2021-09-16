Covid-19: Fully vaccinated people in India now higher than in these 6 countries, says Centre

With 184 million beneficiaries fully vaccinated against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) so far, the Union ministry of health and family welfare on Thursday said that the country is leading the vaccination against the disease globally. The ministry also shared the number of individuals fully immunised in other major economies such as the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Japan and Brazil.

“India is leading the global #COVID19 vaccinations with the world's #LargestVaccineDrive! More than 184 million individuals fully vaccinated so far,” the ministry tweeted.

According to the data shared by the ministry, 179.28 million people have been fully vaccinated in the US followed by 72.80 million people in Brazil. Japan has fully immunised 65.21 million people against the pandemic while the count in Germany stood at 51.71 million people. The UK, one among the earliest countries to approve vaccines and inoculate its citizens, has so far inoculated 44.05 million of its people with two doses and France has fully vaccinated 42.62 million people. All data have been published based on the online portal ourworldindata.org, the ministry noted.

Among the countries listed by the ministry, barring India, all countries have either started administering or are in discussions about administering booster vaccine shots, according to several news reports.

Meanwhile, in neighbouring China, more than a billion people have now been fully vaccinated against the virus, the country’s national health commission (NHC) said on Thursday. This translates to over 70% people in the country have received two doses of the vaccine in one of the largest vaccination drives in the world. Earlier on Wednesday, the NHC also informed that more than 2.15 billion doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered to beneficiaries.

As many as 6,451,423 doses of the vaccine were administered in India in the 24-hour period ending 7am on the day, the ministry said, with which, the cumulative number of doses administered in the country crossed the 765-million mark. The country also saw over 30,000 new Covid-19 cases and the active caseload stood at 342,923, the ministry’s latest update showed.