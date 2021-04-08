Covid-19: Gujarat records 4,021 new cases, highest single-day spike yet

Gujarat reported 4,021 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, the highest single-day spike so far, taking the tally to 3,32,474, the state health department said.

The daily count surpassed the previous highest one-day rise of 3,575 Covid-19 cases recorded on Wednesday. As many as 35 persons succumbed to the infection in Gujarat in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 4,655, said a release by the department.

The fresh fatalities included 14 from Surat city, nine from Ahmedabad district, four from Rajkot, three from Vadodara and one each Amreli, Bharuch, Bhavnagar, Jamnagar and Mehsana, it said.

Ahmedabad city registered 951 new cases, the highest in Gujarat, during the last 24 hours. It was followed by 723 cases in Surat city, 427 in Rajkot city, 379 in Vadodara city, 237 in Surat district, 111 in Vadodara district and 104 in Jamnagar district.

With 2,197 patients getting discharged during the day, the tally of recovered cases rose to 3,07,346 cases, said the release, adding Gujarat's rate of recovery has gone down to 92.44%.

The number of active cases stood at 20,473, of which, 182 patients are on ventilators, while 20,291 are stable, the release said. As many as 74.04 lakh persons in the state have been given the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, while 9.27 lakh administered the second dose till date, said the release.

A total of 31 new cases were reported in the adjoining union territory of Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu in the last 24 hours, said a release by the authorities. Also, 12 patients recovered from the infection during the day, the release said.

Of the total 3,814 persons found positive for coronavirus in the Union Territory since the outbreak, two have died, 3,603 have recovered while 209 are still under treatment, it said. Gujarat's Covid-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 3,32,474 new cases 4,021, deaths 4,655, discharged 3,07,346, active cases 20,473, people tested so far.