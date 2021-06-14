Covid-19: Here's a list of states which are unlocking from Monday

As the second wave of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the country continues to slow down, several states have started easing the strict restrictions which were imposed to check the spread of the infection.

India on Sunday reported 80,834 fresh Covid-19 cases and 3,303 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union ministry of health and family welfare. The nation's infection tally went up to 29,439,989 and the death toll to 370,384. The active Covid-19 cases in the country declined to 10,26,159.

Here is a list of states that have started unlocking from Monday:

Delhi: The Delhi government will further ease lockdown restrictions from Monday, allowing malls, markets and restaurants to reopen but schools, colleges and other educational institutions will remain closed. Maharashtra: Maharashtra’s Palghar is now under level-II of the state’s unlock plan after the Covid-19 situation improved in the district in terms of the positivity rate and its oxygen bed occupancy. The easing of curbs under level-II will come into effect from Monday. In level-II, restaurants, shopping malls and cinemas will have to run with 50% capacity. Pune already came under level 2 on June 11. Karnataka: The BS Yediyurappa government in Karnataka allowed economic and other activities to begin in a graded manner from 6am of June 14 to 6am of June 21. Home delivery of goods and operations of e-commerce companies have been permitted. Street vendors, ration shops, standalone liquor shops and outlets (take away only) and optical shops will be allowed between 6am to 2pm. Tamil Nadu: Tamil Nadu has extended the total lockdown by another week till 6am on June 21, but also announced some relaxations which would come into effect from Monday. As per the unlock guidelines, the TASMAC liquor outlets are allowed to function from 10am to 5pm in 27 districts. On the other hand, industries are also allowed to operate with a 33% workforce. The state government also allowed the salons to open with Covid-19 guidelines in place.