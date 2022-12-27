Home / India News / Covid-19: Hospitals to conduct drills to check preparedness

Covid-19: Hospitals to conduct drills to check preparedness

india news
Published on Dec 27, 2022 08:25 AM IST

This comes against the backdrop of the world’s biggest surge in Covid-19 cases in China after it abruptly lifted restrictions

Passengers undergo thermal screening. (Twitter)
BySaptarshi Das

The Centre has issued an advisory asking hospitals across the country to conduct mock drills on Tuesday to check preparedness in dealing with any possible surges in the Covid-19 outbreak.

This comes against the backdrop of the world’s biggest surge in Covid-19 cases in China after it abruptly lifted restrictions.

Four visitors from Myanmar tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday at the Delhi airport as authorities started random post-arrival testing. The Centre has directed random testing of 2% of passengers arriving from abroad.

A traveller from Kuala Lumpur and another from Dubai tested positive for Covid-19 after flying to Kolkata. The West Bengal health department has scheduled a virtual meeting with hospitals in the state to assess their preparedness in tackling Covid-19.

The Karnataka Cabinet discussed the Covid-19 situation on Monday and the need to create awareness about booster doses, testing, etc. “We will have to bring in preventive measures step by step, without hampering normal life and economic activities in any way,” said chief minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Tuesday, December 27, 2022
