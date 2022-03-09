Covid-19: India logs 4,575 new infections, active cases dip to 46,962

India on Wednesday reported 4,575 fresh cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), pushing the overall tally to 42,975,883.

The active caseload currently stood at 46,962 that comprised 0.11 per cent of the total infections, according to the latest bulletin of the Union ministry of health and family welfare. As many 145 patients succumbed to the viral disease taking the total number of deaths to 5,15,355.

Also, 7,146 people were cured of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative recoveries to 4,24,13,566. The recovery rate currently stood at 98.69 per cent.

The daily positivity rate was at 0.51 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate stood at 0.62 per cent.

The ministry further said a total of 8,97,904 samples were tested during the day for the virus taking the total tally to 77.52 crore.

It said 1,79,33,99,555 doses of vaccines against the virus have been administered so far since the nationwide inoculation drive was launched last year.