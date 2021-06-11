Covid-19: India reports 91,702 cases, 3403 deaths

Covid-19 tally in India went up over 29.27 million after 91,702 new cases of the coronavirus disease, they remained below 100,000-mark for the fourth day in a row, and 3403 deaths were reported over the last 24 hours, according to the Union ministry of health and family welfare on Friday. India on Thursday reported a record daily rise of 6148 deaths from Covid-19. The country's Covid-19 caseload now stands at 29,274,823 million and the death toll at 363,079, according to the health ministry's dashboard updated at 8am.

The record Covid-19 related deaths on Thursday came after Bihar reconciled its figures and put the total number of fatalities caused by the disease at 9429 after verification.

The active cases of Covid-19 in the country have come down to 1,121,671 after 61 days and there was a decrease of 46,281 cases in the last 24 hours. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease was 134,580 and the tally surged to 27,790,073 taking the recovery rate to 94.93 per cent, the data showed. The health ministry said that India's daily recoveries continue to outnumber the daily new Covid-19 cases for the 29th consecutive day.

According to data, the weekly positivity rate stands at 5.14 per cent while the daily positivity rate at 4.49 per cent and remained below 10 per cent for 18th consecutive days now.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said as many as 37,42,42,384 samples were tested for Covid-19 so far and that out of which 20,44,131samples were tested on Thursday. As many as 24,60,85,649 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered across the country so far, the health ministry's dashboard also showed.

