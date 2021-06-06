Covid-19 lockdown: A look at state-wise situation

Several states across the country have started to relax lockdown curbs as the daily tally of the Covid-19 cases maintained a steady downward trend. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday partially reopened the national capital as the Covid-19 spread started to recede in the country. Maharashtra too announced several relaxations in the lockdown, which were imposed to check the spread of the infection during second wave of the pandemic.

The Covid-19 tally in India is gradually coming down below record levels as the daily cases of infection are dipping. On Saturday, the country logged 120,529 of infections in a 24-hour timespan, pushing the overall tally to above 28.6 million. The death toll stands at 344,082.

Here is what is state-to-state situation is like:

Delhi

In the second phase of Covid-19 unlock, the chief minister allowed markets, malls to resume their business. However, they will be required to follow odd-even guidelines. Delhi Metro will also begin its operations with a 50% capacity, as per the announcement. Private offices will be allowed to function with 50% staff. Group A staff of government offices will be allowed to function with 100% and group B with 50% staff, Kejriwal announced.

The relaxation of restrictions will come into effect from Monday.

Haryana

Haryana was partially opened on May 30, when the state chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced various relaxations. As per the new regulations, the shopping malls can remain open from 10am to 6pm. The shops in market places have also been allowed to remain open from 9am till 3pm. Currently, the shops were only allowed to remain open from 7am till noon.

The state chief minister is expected to announce further relaxation today as the current curbs end on June 7.

Punjab

The lockdown in Punjab has been extended till June 10. On May 27, the state government removed the limit on the number of passengers in personal vehicles in view of the decline in the number of active Covid-19 cases.

Uttar Pradesh

UP has relaxed restrictions in 67 districts that were reporting a decline in daily Covid cases. Other districts are functioning under night curfew and weekend lockdown.

Bihar

Relieved over the decline in intensity of the Covid-19 second wave, the Nitish Kumar government onMay 31 announced eased many restrictions. However, the lockdown was extended till June 8.

As per the revised guidelines, shops dealing in essential items like grocery, vegetables, dairy products, meat and fish, are allowed to do business from 6am to 2pm. Earlier, these were allowed to remain open only for four hours, from 06am to 10am.

Jharkhand

Lockdown in Jharkhand will continue till June 10. In partial reopening, the state listed 15 districts where shops can now open from 6 am to 2 pm with certain conditions. In the remaining nine districts including Ranchi, which is still reporting a high number of deaths, shops other than clothes, jewellery and shoes were allowed to reopen.

Rajasthan

Rajasthan has continued the lockdown till June 8 with some relaxation in restrictions. As per the new order, certain commercial activities can resume in places where the Covid-19 positivity rate has declined to less than 10%.

West Bengal

The West Bengal government has announced to continue the lockdown till June 15. On June 3, the state government revised the Covid-19 guidelines after reviewing the Covid-19 situation in the state. Under the phased unlock process, restaurants with vaccinated staff can resume business for three hours in the evening.

