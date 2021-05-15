Covid-19: Maharashtra leads list of states where active caseload declined the most in last 15 days

Maharashtra leads the list of states where the number of active cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) has declined the maximum in a 15-day period starting from May 1. Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat and Telangana are the other states or Union territories which also saw a decline in their respective active caseload.

In a tweet on Saturday, the Union ministry of health and family welfare listed five states where the active caseload declined the most since May 1 and another five states where it increased the most in the same period.

Data shared by the ministry showed that Maharashtra, which had 664,683 active cases on May 1, witnessed a decline of 143,000 and currently accounts for 521,683 cases. Uttar Pradesh followed closely, as the active cases in the state fell by 116,968 and stood at 193,815 on Saturday from the 310,783 reported on May 1.

Meanwhile, the national capital Delhi reported 99,361 active cases on May 1 which has now reduced to 71,794 cases. The Union health ministry noted that this fall of 27,567 cases is the third highest in the mentioned time period.

Gujarat and Telangana, two states which have been reporting a high number of new infections in the second wave, also witnessed a decline in their respective active caseload in the past 15 days. Gujarat’s active caseload was 142,046 on May 1 and fell by 24,673 and currently stands at 117,373. Telangana reported 78,888 active cases and currently has 54,832, a decline of 24.056 cases.

Four southern states -- Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh -- along with Odisha saw their active caseload increasing in the last 15 days. Among these states, Karnataka witnessed the maximum spike. The state had 382,710 active cases on May 1 which has now grown to 598,625, an increase of 215,915 cases. Currently it has the maximum number of active cases among all states in India and adds 28 per cent to the national tally.

Kerala saw its active caseload grow by 138,476 and currently has 442,550 cases from the 304,074 reported on May 1. Andhra Pradesh witnessed the third highest increase (80,807 cases added) in the 15 days. The state had 122,980 active cases on May 1 and currently has 203,787 cases.

Neighbouring Tamil Nadu’s active caseload also swelled significantly by 80,211 cases and currently stands at 195,339 from the 115,128 reported at the beginning of this month. Odisha’s active cases surged by 38,003 cases from the 56,737 the state reported on May 1 to 94,740 on Saturday.

Earlier on the day, the Union health ministry also said that India’s active caseload fell by 31,091 cases in the last 24 hours. It currently stands at 3,673,802 and accounts for 15.07 per cent of the country’s overall cases.