Covid19: Over 27,000 workers leave Rajasthan as movement of migrants begin

india

Updated: Apr 30, 2020 23:35 IST

Over 27,000 daily wagers from Rajasthan have been sent to their home states in the last two days and another 8,000 will leave in the next two days as Haryana and Uttar Pradesh have agreed to take them back.

Till Thursday afternoon, over 27,000 labourers from other states—Madhya Pradesh, Punjab and Gujarat-- had been dispatched while 8,287 migrant workers returned to Rajasthan—5619 of those were stranded in relief camps in Gujarat, which saw 654 of its labourers return home from Rajasthan.

Around 25,000 migrant labourers to be sent home from Rajasthan were from Madhya Pradesh--where another batch of close to 3300 migrant workers will be dispatched on Friday morning-- and the remaining 3000 were from Punjab.

Over 9300 people have applied to return to Rajasthan from Madhya Pradesh, of which 2275 have already been brought back.

A senior state government official said Uttar Pradesh and Haryana have agreed to accept their migrant labourers. Rajasthan has over 500 migrant labourers from Haryana while Haryana has around 2,200 labourers from Rajasthan. The movement of labourers between Rajasthan and Haryana will start on Friday.

Similarly, the movement of 6,466 migrant workers to Uttar Pradesh would start in the next two days, the official said.

He said that over 350 labourers will be sent to Uttarakhand on May 2 and 23 labourers from the hill state will be brought back to Rajasthan.

The official quoted above added that 17 buses carrying 222 migrants have left Assam for Rajasthan after having dropped students from Assam studying in Kota.

The official said that close to nine lakh labourers/migrants have registered through a call center, web portal etc, either to return to the state or to leave it. A total of 6,15,662 of those have registered to return to Rajasthan from other states, and 2,68,689 want to go to other states.

The state government is also making arrangements to send students studying at coaching institutes in Kota back home. Till date, 22,278 students have been sent in 1008 buses.

“Now 17,000 students from Bihar, Jharkhand, Delhi, Orissa and other states are left in Kota,” the official quoted above said.

The pilgrims stuck in Ajmer are also being sent back. While over 210 pilgrims from Ajmer have already returned to their home states, another 3500 were stranded in the city.