Covid-19: Schools, coaching centres in J-K to remain closed till July 15

All educational institutes, including schools and coaching centres, in Jammu and Kashmir will remain shut till July 15 in view of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, the Union territory's administration announced on Sunday. "All schools and coaching centres in Jammu and Kashmir shall continue to remain closed for imparting on campus/in-person education to students of all classes till 15.07.2021," an order issued by the administration read.

Only those programmes that require the physical presence of students on the account of laboratory or research work will function in the offline mode, the order read, adding that teaching in all other courses will be done in online mode.

The UT recorded 415 fresh Covid-19 cases and eight new deaths on Sunday. As many as 171 of the fresh cases were reported from the Jammu division and 244 from Kashmir, taking the overall case tally to 3,14,731 in the UT. The overall death toll was pushed to 4,304, as per the government data.

In order to curb the spread of the cases, the government has instructed that the vaccination drive be intensified in all districts. All government or private offices, banks, modes of public transport and malls and showrooms are encouraged to take measures that allow entry to only vaccinated people. In case they are not vaccinated, they should be able to produce a negative Covid-19 test report not more than 48 hours old, the government order said, instructing the Deputy Commissioners concerned to issue instructions in this regard, based on their assessment of the situation in their areas.

District magistrates shall strictly ensure that there is full compliance to Covid guidelines and defaulters are firmly dealt with under relevant sections of the Disaster Management Act and the Indian Penal Code, news agency PTI reported. The district magistrates should constitute joint teams of police and executive magistrates for enforcement of Covid-appropriate behaviour. The joint teams shall submit a daily report regarding activities carried out by them and their assessment of compliance level, the agency added.