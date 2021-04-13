Covid-19 spread: Grim milestones that India crossed in a single day

The coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic has been wreaking havoc across the world. In India, under the rip of second wave, the infection is spreading at a fast pace, making new records almost daily in terms of the number of people infected.

On Monday, India left behind Brazil to become the second worst-hit country after the United States in terms of Covid-19 infection. Many states in the country are reporting high daily caseload.

Here are some grim milestones that India crossed on Monday:

India recorded 1,68,912 new Covid-19 infections, the highest ever since the pandemic began. It now has 1,35,27,717 total cases, leaving behind Brazil which according to Johns Hopkins University has reported 1,34,82,023 infections. Only the United States is ahead with 3,11,98,055.

The active cases in the country surpassed the 12-lakh mark, the highest-ever. These cases were above one million in September last year, but started declining after that. The recent resurgence has once again shot up the number of active Covid-19 cases.

India is in the fourth spot in the Covid death tally behind the US, Brazil and Mexico.

The positivity rate of the country has climbed to 10.7 per cent from an all-time low of 1.47 per cent on February 13. The high positivity rate of tests underlines the severity of the second wave in India.

Delhi, West Bengal, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana recorded their highest-ever daily cases of Covid-19 on Monday. In Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, the current seven-day-average of cases is 1.8 to 3.2 times their peak seven-day averages.

The coronavirus disease killed 72 people in Uttar Pradesh, the state's highest single-day toll this month, according to state health department's data on Monday.