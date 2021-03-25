Covid-19: Top 15 districts with highest active coronavirus cases as India's daily caseload crosses 50k

India on Thursday reported the highest single-day spike of this year as it registered more than 53,000 coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases in the last 24 hours. The six states of Maharashtra, Punjab, Kerala, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh and Gujarat contributed more than 80 per cent to the new cases reported on Thursday, according to the ministry of health and family welfare.

Click here for complete coverage of Covid-19

The ministry has also listed 15 districts that currently have the maximum coronavirus case tally in India. The 15 districts belong to the three states that reported the highest daily new cases in the last 24 hours.

Out of 53,476 new cases registered in the country in the last 24 hours, the maximum of them came from Maharashtra as it logged 31,855 or near to 60 per cent of the cases followed by Punjab with 2,613 and Kerala with 2,456 new cases.

Here is the list of top 15 districts with the highest number of active Covid-19 cases:

The top five districts belong to Maharashtra, which contributes to over 62 per cent of the active caseload of the country.

Pune- active case tally above 49,000

Nagpur- active case tally above 34,000

Mumbai- active caseload above 29,000

Thane- active caseload above 24,000

Aurangabad- active caseload over 16,000

Ernakulam in Kerala- active caseload over 2,800

SAS Nagar in Punjab- active case tally over 2,700

Jalandhar- active caseload more than 2,500

Kannur- active caseload more than 2,400

Ludhiana, Patiala in Punjab and Pathanamthitta in Kerala- active cases over 2,200 each

Palakkad and Kasaragod in Kerala have caseload over 2,000 active cases each

Amritsar- active cases around 1,900

India’s active caseload that has significantly declined in the first two months of the year is currently at 3.95 lakh as the country is witnessing a second wave of the coronavirus infections. The states of Maharashtra, Kerala and Punjab account for more than 74 per cent of the active caseload of the country. The health ministry during a press briefing on Wednesday had said Maharashtra and Punjab are the states of grave concern as the cases are on a rise.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON