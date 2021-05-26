Home / India News / Covid-19 vaccine absolutely important to defeat pandemic: PM Modi
PM Modi also extended condolences to those who have suffered and lost near and dear ones in the pandemic, and said he grieved with them.
PM Modi also extended condolences to those who have suffered and lost near and dear ones in the pandemic, and said he grieved with them.
india news

Covid-19 vaccine absolutely important to defeat pandemic: PM Modi

Delivering the keynote address on the occasion of "Virtual Vesak Global Celebrations" on Buddha Purnima, he said the world has not seen a pandemic like this in a century.
READ FULL STORY
PTI |
UPDATED ON MAY 26, 2021 10:36 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that the planet will not be the same after COVID-19 and noted that the events in future will be remembered as either pre or post-Covid.

Delivering the keynote address on the occasion of "Virtual Vesak Global Celebrations" on Buddha Purnima, he said the world has not seen a pandemic like this in a century.

However, he added, there is now a better understanding of the pandemic, and described vaccine as absolutely important to save lives and defeat the virus.

He also extended condolences to those who have suffered and lost near and dear ones in the pandemic, and said he grieved with them.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
buddha purnima narendra modi prime minister narendra modi + 1 more
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.