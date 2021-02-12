IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Covid-19: Maharashtra’s weekly positivity rate continues to rise
A Covid-19 vaccine shot being administered at Rajawadi Hospital in Mumbai, on February 7. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
A Covid-19 vaccine shot being administered at Rajawadi Hospital in Mumbai, on February 7. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
india news

Covid-19: Maharashtra’s weekly positivity rate continues to rise

Positivity rate is the total number of cases tested positive for Covid-19 against the total tests done. State’s positivity rate had crossed 24% in September and October when the epidemic was at its peak here
READ FULL STORY
By Surendra P Gangan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 01:05 PM IST

The weekly positivity rate for Covid-19 in Maharashtra has been on the rise. The weekly positivity rate reached 5.48% on February 9, from 4.51% a week ago on February 2 and 4.37% two weeks ago on January 26. The rise is particularly noticeable in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), and it is being attributed to resumption in local train services, reopening of schools and laxity in Covid-appropriate behaviour.

As per the state health department data, the positivity rate of districts in MMR increased significantly. In Mumbai, it was 3.60% on February 9,from 3.28% a week ago, Thane reported 6.09% from 5.65%, while in Raigad it increased to 3.26% from 2.18% a week ago. In Pune, Nashik, two other cities with high number of cases, the jump was to 9.05 and 15.67% from 6.83% and 7.82% respectively during this period.

Positivity rate is the total number of cases tested positive for Covid-19 against the total tests done. State’s positivity rate had crossed 24% in September and October when the epidemic was at its peak in Maharashtra.

In some of the rural districts also, like Amaravati (13.67% from 9.68%), Akola(12.30% from 9.66), Wardha (11.19% from 4.49), Yavatmal (10.92% 7.87), Nagpur (9.24% from 9.09), Buldhana (8.28% from 4.05) the positivity rate has witnessed a sudden jump over the week. This is being attributed to the weak health infrastructure and drop in the tracking, tracing and testing of contacts. As many as 14 of 36 districts recorded more than state average of weekly positivity rate and was the highest in Nashik at 15.67%.

Also Read | Covid-19: 4 states/UTs recorded no new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours

The daily testing dropped to 44,151 on February 9 from 56,557 on January 31 and 60,464 on January 21.

Maharashtra president of Indian Medical Associaton Dr Avinash Bhondve said there were a number of reasons for this rise in positivity rate. “It is because of multiple reasons, which include crowding of public places, opening of school, colleges, trains in MMR and lack of Covid-19 appropriate behaviour. People have become complacent. The number of attendees at public functions has gone up,” he said.

Additional municipal commissioner of Mumbai Suresh Kakani said the rise is also because of the increase in the number of domestic and international flights. “Generally, the spike is seen on the 6-7th day of opening up of any activity and in case of local trains, we did not see it on February 7 after allowing all to travel in trains from February 1...Thus, the rise cannot be fully attributed to the train travel. We will have to observe the situation for at least 10 more days to arrive at any conclusion,” he said.

He said that the call about further relaxation in train travel will be taken by February 22.

The state government, from February 1, allowed all to travel in trains in off-peak hours excluding 7am to 12 pm and 4pm to 9pm which are peak hours for suburban trains in MMR. This resulted in the jump in daily commuters to 30 lakh from 8 lakh before February 1.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal. (File photo)
AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal. (File photo)
india news

AAP releases manifesto for Ahmedabad local polls, promises to halve property tax

By Darshan Desai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 01:19 PM IST
The party has separately released a report card on the issues its volunteers have raised since 2018 related to the BJP-controlled municipal body’s performance
READ FULL STORY
Close
Several Union ministers have joined the app in the past few days.
Several Union ministers have joined the app in the past few days.
india news

Prakash Javadekar joins Koo; RS Prasad 'thankful' for 5 lakh followers

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 01:18 PM IST
As the app is experiencing a massive load following push from BJP leaders, ministers, users reported glitches.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha says the impact-based flood forecasting system is the next-level in flood forecasting.(PTI)
Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha says the impact-based flood forecasting system is the next-level in flood forecasting.(PTI)
india news

Jammu and Kashmir to get 1st impact-based flood forecasting system

By Ravi Krishnan Khajuria | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Jammu
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 01:15 PM IST
  • The framework will be capable of being linked to any existing or future flood flow forecasting system, according to a spokesperson of J&K administration.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The bus conductor claimed the deduction due to the pandemic has worsened his financial condition.(HT FILE)
The bus conductor claimed the deduction due to the pandemic has worsened his financial condition.(HT FILE)
india news

Karnataka transport bus conductor puts kidney on sale to meet financial needs

PTI, Koppal
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 01:13 PM IST
According to him, he has to pay house rent, buy groceries, take care of the education of his children and foot the medical bills of his parents.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chanda Kochhar, former managing director of ICICI Bank, appeared before the special PMLA court.(PTI)
Chanda Kochhar, former managing director of ICICI Bank, appeared before the special PMLA court.(PTI)
india news

News updates from HT: Chanda Kochhar appears before special PMLA court

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 01:11 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A Covid-19 vaccine shot being administered at Rajawadi Hospital in Mumbai, on February 7. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
A Covid-19 vaccine shot being administered at Rajawadi Hospital in Mumbai, on February 7. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
india news

Covid-19: Maharashtra’s weekly positivity rate continues to rise

By Surendra P Gangan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 01:05 PM IST
Positivity rate is the total number of cases tested positive for Covid-19 against the total tests done. State’s positivity rate had crossed 24% in September and October when the epidemic was at its peak here
READ FULL STORY
Close
Supreme court has clubbed petitions related to regulation of social media together
Supreme court has clubbed petitions related to regulation of social media together
india news

Supreme Court issues notice to Twitter, Centre over regulation of content

By Utkarsh Anand | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 12:39 PM IST
  • The SC notices come amid a continuing face off between Twitter and the Central government over more than 1,300 social media accounts or posts in connection with the farmers’ protest and the violence on January 26
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. (File photo)
Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. (File photo)
india news

Govt warns Twitter: Here’s why rules under the IT Act are being amended

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 11:53 AM IST
Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told Parliament that social media companies need to follow India’s laws or face strict action and that the government is working on new rules to make these companies more responsive to directions and accountable to Indian laws
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Supreme Court has issued notices to the Centre and Twitter. (AP File Photo )
The Supreme Court has issued notices to the Centre and Twitter. (AP File Photo )
india news

SC notices to Twitter, Centre on plea seeking mechanism to check fake news

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 12:58 PM IST
The petition by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vinit Goenka to regulate content on social media platforms has also sought a crackdown on “anti-India messages” sent through social media to provoke violence in the country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad. (HT file)
Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad. (HT file)
india news

Party didn’t have a chief when Congress leaders sent letter: Ghulam Nabi Azad

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 11:33 AM IST
Azad’s farewell ahead of his retirement grabbed the headlines as Prime Minister Narendra Modi broke down while talking about him on Tuesday. Modi heaped praise on Azad and called him a leader who cared for his party, country, and Parliament
READ FULL STORY
Close
The fake website asking people to book appointment for vaccination has been blocked. (Photo: PIB)
The fake website asking people to book appointment for vaccination has been blocked. (Photo: PIB)
india news

Covid-19 vaccines' fake website blocked, ministry asks people to be cautious

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 11:57 AM IST
The ministry said a case has been registered against the site which impersonated health ministry's official website and was charging 4,000 to 6,000 for vaccines.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rescue workers in the tunnel in a bid to rescue 35 workers trapped inside. (HT photo)
Rescue workers in the tunnel in a bid to rescue 35 workers trapped inside. (HT photo)
india news

Uttarakhand glacier burst: No headway in rescue work at Tapovan tunnel

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 10:53 AM IST
Chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has approved the plan of rehabilitating about 50 families from villages of disaster prone areas in four hill districts -- Tehri Garhwal, Chamoli, Uttarakashi and Bageshwar
READ FULL STORY
Close
**EDS: VIDEO GRAB** New Delhi: Railways Minister Piyush Goyal speaks in the Rajya Sabha during ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. (RSTV/PTI Photo) (PTI02_10_2021_000075B)(PTI)
**EDS: VIDEO GRAB** New Delhi: Railways Minister Piyush Goyal speaks in the Rajya Sabha during ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. (RSTV/PTI Photo) (PTI02_10_2021_000075B)(PTI)
india news

No passenger death due to train accident in last 22 months: Railways minister

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 10:42 AM IST
For the first time, Railway Board now has a post of director-general for safety, the minister said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Team of "Swaach, the Organic Bazaar."(ANI)
Team of "Swaach, the Organic Bazaar."(ANI)
india news

Youths with learning disabilities manage organic outlet in Hyderabad

ANI, Hyderabad
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 10:36 AM IST
'Swaach, the Organic Bazaar', was started by Suparna Bajaj who came up with the idea of an experiential space for the youths like her son Shiv who have a learning disability.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Congress also said it will convert some of the civic-run schools into model schools. (HT PHOTO.)
The Congress also said it will convert some of the civic-run schools into model schools. (HT PHOTO.)
india news

Gujarat civic polls: Congress offers sops to city dwellers in manifesto

PTI, Ahmedabad
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 10:34 AM IST
The BJP is currently in power in the civic bodies of all these six cities, where municipal polls will be held on February 21.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP