Covid-19: 4 states/UTs recorded no new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours
The Union health ministry on Friday said that four states and Union territories (UTs) have reported no new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours.
“No new cases reported by 4 states/UTs in the last 24 hours. These are Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, Ladakh, Tripura and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. 18 states/UTs have not reported any new deaths in the last 24 hours,” the ministry tweeted. Also, 13 states or UTs have reported between 1 and 5 deaths, the ministry noted.
In a series of tweets, the ministry of health and family welfare also said that India’s active caseload has recorded a “sharp decline” and currently stands at 1,35,926 cases, lesser than the 1,42,562 active cases reported on Thursday.
National recovery rate continues to hover around the 97 per cent mark, according to data from the ministry. A total of 1,05,89,230 patients have recovered from the Covid-19 disease in the country, with 15,858 recoveries registered in the last 24 hours, taking the recovery rate to 97.32 per cent. “86.89% of the newly recovered cases are recorded in 6 States,” the ministry said.
Six states — Kerala, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Punjab and Gujarat — have reported nearly 80 per cent of the new Covid-19 cases in India, the ministry said, with Kerala alone reporting 5,281 cases in the last 24 hours. Out of the 87 new deaths that were recorded in the last 24 hours across the country, six states contributed 75.86 per cent.
In the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination programme, 75,05,010 beneficiaries have been vaccinated until 8am on Friday, the ministry said. “The total cumulative vaccination coverage of 75,05,010 includes 58,14,976 healthcare workers (HCWs) and 16,90,034 frontline workers (FLWs). 1,54,370 sessions have been conducted so far. India is the fastest country to cross the 70 lakh (7 million) vaccination mark,” the ministry added.
ICMR DG says India controlled spread of Covid-19 faster than other nations
- Bhargava also lauded healthcare officials and India’s vaccine manufacturers for quickly developing the two Covid-19 vaccines - Covishield and Covaxin - within a short period of time.
