IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Health / Covid-19: 4 states/UTs recorded no new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours
In the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination programme, 75,05,010 beneficiaries have been vaccinated until 8am on Friday, the ministry said.(Reuters)
In the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination programme, 75,05,010 beneficiaries have been vaccinated until 8am on Friday, the ministry said.(Reuters)
health

Covid-19: 4 states/UTs recorded no new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours

“No new cases reported by 4 states/UTs in the last 24 hours. These are Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, Ladakh, Tripura and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands," the health ministry said.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Srivatsan K C
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 12:55 PM IST

The Union health ministry on Friday said that four states and Union territories (UTs) have reported no new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

“No new cases reported by 4 states/UTs in the last 24 hours. These are Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, Ladakh, Tripura and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. 18 states/UTs have not reported any new deaths in the last 24 hours,” the ministry tweeted. Also, 13 states or UTs have reported between 1 and 5 deaths, the ministry noted.

Also read: Covid-19 vaccines' fake website blocked, ministry cautions people

In a series of tweets, the ministry of health and family welfare also said that India’s active caseload has recorded a “sharp decline” and currently stands at 1,35,926 cases, lesser than the 1,42,562 active cases reported on Thursday.

National recovery rate continues to hover around the 97 per cent mark, according to data from the ministry. A total of 1,05,89,230 patients have recovered from the Covid-19 disease in the country, with 15,858 recoveries registered in the last 24 hours, taking the recovery rate to 97.32 per cent. “86.89% of the newly recovered cases are recorded in 6 States,” the ministry said.

Six states — Kerala, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Punjab and Gujarat — have reported nearly 80 per cent of the new Covid-19 cases in India, the ministry said, with Kerala alone reporting 5,281 cases in the last 24 hours. Out of the 87 new deaths that were recorded in the last 24 hours across the country, six states contributed 75.86 per cent.

In the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination programme, 75,05,010 beneficiaries have been vaccinated until 8am on Friday, the ministry said. “The total cumulative vaccination coverage of 75,05,010 includes 58,14,976 healthcare workers (HCWs) and 16,90,034 frontline workers (FLWs). 1,54,370 sessions have been conducted so far. India is the fastest country to cross the 70 lakh (7 million) vaccination mark,” the ministry added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 covid-19 in india coronavirus mohfw
app
Close
FILE PHOTO: People queue to receive the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine outside a closed down Debenhams store that is being used as a vaccination centre in Folkestone, Kent, Britain January 28, (REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: People queue to receive the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine outside a closed down Debenhams store that is being used as a vaccination centre in Folkestone, Kent, Britain January 28, (REUTERS)
world news

'Kent' Covid-19 variant will sweep the world, says UK genetic surveillance chief

Reuters, London
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 02:25 PM IST
The Kent variant has "swept the country" and "it's going to sweep the world, in all probability," Sharon Peacock, director of the Covid-19 Genomics UK consortium said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dr Kinikar also said that the lesson learnt during the H1N1 pandemic came handy for Covid treatment of kids.(AP)
Dr Kinikar also said that the lesson learnt during the H1N1 pandemic came handy for Covid treatment of kids.(AP)
india news

UK variant of Covid-19 more cardiotoxic for younger adults, children: Doctor

By Steffy Thevar, Pune
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 04:55 AM IST
More cases and deaths are being reported among younger adults and kids post the new UK variant which was detected last year, said Dr Aarti Kinikar.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"As on 10th Feb, 2021 (8 AM), total of 66,11,561 beneficiaries vaccinated against #COVID19," health ministry tweeted.(Reuters)
"As on 10th Feb, 2021 (8 AM), total of 66,11,561 beneficiaries vaccinated against #COVID19," health ministry tweeted.(Reuters)
health

Less than 5,000 active cases in 33 state, UTs: Health ministry

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Srivatsan K C, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 02:38 PM IST
Kerala and Maharashtra, have contributed nearly 71 per cent of the total active cases in last 24 hours in the country, the ministry said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The cumulative number of healthcare workers and frontline workers vaccinated against Covid-19 is 58,03,617 till 6:40 pm on Sunday, as per the provisional report.(Bloomberg)
The cumulative number of healthcare workers and frontline workers vaccinated against Covid-19 is 58,03,617 till 6:40 pm on Sunday, as per the provisional report.(Bloomberg)
health

Health ministry says over 58 lakh frontline workers received Covid-19 vaccine

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 09:33 PM IST
India is now the third topmost country with the highest doses of Covid-19 vaccine administered after the US and the UK, it said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
AstraZeneca vaccine is ready to be used at the Wellcome Centre in Ilford, east London, Friday.(AP Photo )
AstraZeneca vaccine is ready to be used at the Wellcome Centre in Ilford, east London, Friday.(AP Photo )
health

Oxford Covid-19 shot less effective against South African variant: Study

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 06:24 AM IST
Among coronavirus variants currently most concerning for scientists and public health experts are the so-called British, South African and Brazilian variants, which appear to spread more swiftly than others.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The disbursement of funds for meeting the operational cost to the states and Union Territories is being done as per the beneficiaries registered on Co-WIN portal.(AFP)
The disbursement of funds for meeting the operational cost to the states and Union Territories is being done as per the beneficiaries registered on Co-WIN portal.(AFP)
health

Over 96 lakh healthcare, 78 lakh frontline workers registered for vaccination

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 09:55 PM IST
The expenditure to be incurred as operational cost for the vaccination of an estimated three crore healthcare and frontline workers is about 480 crore, Vardhan said in a written reply.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kerala has the highest weekly positivity rate of 12%, followed by Chhattisgarh with 7%, and Maharashtra at 4.50%.(Reuters)
Kerala has the highest weekly positivity rate of 12%, followed by Chhattisgarh with 7%, and Maharashtra at 4.50%.(Reuters)
health

14 regions log zero Covid deaths in 24 hrs: Government

By Rhythma Kaul, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 04:47 AM IST
“India’s fight against Covid-19 is bringing daily successes... Fourteen states/UTs have not reported any deaths in the last 24 hours,” said the health ministry in a statement.
READ FULL STORY
Close
“It slows transmission by around two-thirds, so it categorically supports the strategy that we’re undertaking,” UK’s health secretary Matt Hancock said.(AP)
“It slows transmission by around two-thirds, so it categorically supports the strategy that we’re undertaking,” UK’s health secretary Matt Hancock said.(AP)
health

Oxford vaccine reduces transmission: UK study

By HT Correspondent | Agencies, New Delhi/london
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 07:08 AM IST
With almost 76% efficacy in preventing symptomatic illness, vaccine can also reduce the risk of transmission by around 67%: Study.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The estimated total use of antimicrobials in animals in 2020in Indiawas 2,160.02 tonnes, which is expected to reach 2,236.74 tonnes by 2030.(Unsplash)
The estimated total use of antimicrobials in animals in 2020in Indiawas 2,160.02 tonnes, which is expected to reach 2,236.74 tonnes by 2030.(Unsplash)
health

Antibiotic intake in India rises by 30% in a decade, says report

By Rhythma Kaul, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 05:26 AM IST
The percentage change in total use between 2010 and 2020 has also been about 48% (47.40%), says the report by Washington-based Center for Disease Dynamics, Economics & Policy (CDEEP).
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bhargava said that India scaled up its testing capacity in a short period of time.(ANI File)
Bhargava said that India scaled up its testing capacity in a short period of time.(ANI File)
health

ICMR DG says India controlled spread of Covid-19 faster than other nations

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 05:38 PM IST
  • Bhargava also lauded healthcare officials and India’s vaccine manufacturers for quickly developing the two Covid-19 vaccines - Covishield and Covaxin - within a short period of time.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People above 70 years old attend to get a dose of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at a vaccination center in Singapore. (REUTERS)
People above 70 years old attend to get a dose of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at a vaccination center in Singapore. (REUTERS)
health

Singapore becomes first Asian nation to approve Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine

Reuters, Singapore
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 03:00 PM IST
The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is the second to be authorised for pandemic use in Singapore, after the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The E484K mutation is the same change as has been seen in the B.1.351 variant first seen in South Africa and the P.1 variant seen in Brazil.(AP)
The E484K mutation is the same change as has been seen in the B.1.351 variant first seen in South Africa and the P.1 variant seen in Brazil.(AP)
health

Covid-19 variant in UK picks up worrying South Africa mutation

By Binayak Dasgupta, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 08:24 AM IST
Vaccine makers suggested that it could make immunity from vaccines and infection of the old variant less effective.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Of the 8,576 new Covid-19 cases reported on Monday, Kerala accounted for 3,459 and Maharashtra for 1,948.(Bloomberg Photo )
Of the 8,576 new Covid-19 cases reported on Monday, Kerala accounted for 3,459 and Maharashtra for 1,948.(Bloomberg Photo )
health

Over four million workers administered Covid-19 dose

By Rhythma Kaul, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 06:04 AM IST
As many as 170,585 workers received the jab on Tuesday alone till 7pm, the government data stated.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sputnik V is also being manufactured in India, which is also expected to help the country have access to another dose.(Reuters)
Sputnik V is also being manufactured in India, which is also expected to help the country have access to another dose.(Reuters)
health

Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine is 91.6% effective: Lancet study

By Rhythma Kaul, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 08:14 AM IST
Developers say that the vaccine has shown same level of immunity against the new virus variants
READ FULL STORY
Close
The study released used blood samples from 26 people who had received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine three weeks back.(REUTERS)
The study released used blood samples from 26 people who had received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine three weeks back.(REUTERS)
health

Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine less effective against South African variant: Study

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 07:34 PM IST
Britain and many other countries have begun rolling out the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to try to stem the spread of the pandemic disease.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP