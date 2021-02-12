India reports 9,309 new Covid-19 cases; active caseload below 140,000

IND USA
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 10:24 AM IST

India reported less than 10,000 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) for the third time this month, as 9,309 new infections, reported in the preceding 24 hours, took the national tally to 10,880,603, the Ministry of health and family welfare’s (MoHFW) dashboard showed on Friday morning. Also, for the sixth time in the month, there were less than 100 daily fatalities, with 87 fresh Covid-19 related deaths taking the death toll to 155,447 or 1.43% of the national tally, as per the health ministry.

On February 2 and 9, there were 8,635 and 9,110 new cases respectively.

After witnessing a marginal spike in the last daily count, the number of active cases once again saw a sharp decline, with a dip of 6,636 infections taking the tally to 135,926 or 1.31% of the total cases, as per the dashboard. Meanwhile, recoveries continued to rise, as 15,858 more patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, taking total recovered cases to 10,589,230 and the national recovery rate to 97.26%.

According to the govt-run Indian Council Medical Research (ICMR), India’s latest new positive cases are from 765,944 samples tested by it on February 11. The agency has said that it has tested 204,789,784 samples for the disease thus far, including those from February 11.


Significantly, India has also crossed the 7.5 million mark in its vaccination drive against the pandemic. According to the health ministry’s website on Friday, a total of 7,505,010 beneficiaries have been vaccinated against Covid-19 till now. The vaccination drive, which began on January 16, is the largest globally and India, according to the ministry, has been the fastest to 1-7 million vaccination marks in the world.

India, whose Covid-19 caseload is the second-highest globally after that of the United States, has been praised by the World Health Organization (WHO) for its handling of the pandemic. While India has seen a sharp decline in its daily new cases, the pandemic is still very much active in the US.

