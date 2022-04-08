Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Covishield booster shots to be priced at 600 plus taxes: Adar Poonawalla

Covovax - which has not been formally announced as a booster shot, will be priced around ₹900 plus taxes, once approved. The vaccine is currently being used to inoculate adults and those in the 12-17 age group in emergency situations.
Covishield has been manufactured by Pune-based Serum Institute of India, which is the world's largest vaccine maker.(Reuters)
Updated on Apr 08, 2022 06:54 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Sharangee Dutta, New Delhi

The Union health ministry announced on Friday that beginning April 10, booster doses will be available to all adults at private Covid-19 vaccine centres. Soon after, Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla said Covishield precautionary (booster) for all adults will be priced at 600 per shot plus taxes.

In an interview with CNBC, Poonawalla said SII will distribute booster jabs to clinic and hospitals.

Meanwhile, Covovax - which has not been formally announced as a booster shot, will be priced around 900 plus taxes, once approved. The vaccine is currently being used to inoculate adults and those in the 12-17 age group in emergency situations.

India began administering precaution doses to frontline workers, healthcare professionals and senior citizens with comorbidities on January this year. In March, the Centre extended the coverage to all individuals aged above 60 . The booster dose for these beneficiaries are provided by the government free-of-cost, which would not be the case with adults once it opens for them on April 10.

In a statement, the Centre said that all adults who have “completed nine months after the administration of second dose (of Covid-19 vaccine),” would be eligible for the precaution shot.

The Centre further stated that the ongoing campaign to jab frontline and healthcare workers, and those above 60 via government vaccination centres will continue and its pace would be expedited.

(With bureau inputs)

Topics
adar poonawalla covishield covid-19 coronavirus coronavirus vaccine serum institute of india
