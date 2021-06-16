Covishield vaccinated Indians not required to quarantine in South Korea, says envoy

South Korea has decided to withdraw the compulsory two-week quarantine guidelines from July 1 and only Indians, who have been vaccinated with the double dose of the Covishield Covid-19 vaccine will be able to enter the country freely. Those who are vaccinated with Covaxin will have to follow quarantine guidelines for two weeks.

"The South Korean government has decided to withdraw the mandatory two-week quarantine if individuals have fully vaccinated. There is no need to serve a mandatory quarantine if the person took Covishield, but those vaccinated for Covaxin are required to serve a two-week quarantine," ANI quoted South Korea's envoy to India Shin Bong-Kil as saying.

Also read | Explained: Why there are demands to cut the gap between two Covishield doses

Noting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been vaccinated with the home-grown shot of Covaxin, the envoy said that the restrictions are only meant for the general public and not for heads of state and high dignitaries.

"We have seen that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken Covaxin and if PM Modi wants to visit Korea at any point of time he can visit Korea without quarantine. High ranking officials, for example, if Chief of Army Staff India visited Korea, he does not need to be in quarantine," ANI quoted him as saying.

South Korea's ambassador to India also lauded the country's decision to provide the Covid-19 vaccine for free to the neighboring countries and said it was a great gesture.

Also read | India missed early alarm, let deadly coronavirus variant spread: Health experts

"As a diplomat, I think it's a good gesture to provide vaccines to the surrounding countries of India... If India had not helped them, then who would have come forward to help the neighbouring countries like Bhutan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives and others. I think this is a good gesture from India. We should help each other," the Korean envoy said, ANI reported.

The envoy said the ties between the two countries have never been better and it has strengthened with the Covid pandemic. India will overcome the devastation caused due to the second wave of the virus, he added.