CPI(M) draft report highlights lack of cohesion among top leaders

An internal report of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) has expressed concern about the lack of cohesion among the top party leaders, indicating that all is not well at the largest communist organisation in the country.

The draft political-organisational report has spoken about differences in the implementation of the party line, lack of mutual confidence among members and the need of more politburo meetings.

The secret report recapped the activities of the party for the last three years — from the time of the last party congress — and makes an assessment of what needs to be done. “It will talk about evaluation of activities in the last three years, review of work and what are the lessons we need to draw,” CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yehcury said after the report was presented at the 22nd Party Congress.

“Differences arose on the political line adopted regarding the Congress and its implementation amongst the politburo members, including the general secretary, at the Centre. This adversely affected cohesion among the politburo members at the Centre. This affected political and organizational interventions which were required to meet the developing situation,” the report stated.

According to party insiders, the report underlines the growing tension between the two factions of the party associated with general secretary Sitaram Yechury and his predecessor Prakash Karat. While Karat is seen as a hardliner communist leader, Yechury is perceived by his peers as more liberal.

“There is a need to improve the level of cohesion amongst the PBMs (politburo members) at the Centre. Mutual confidence among the PBMs should be developed. For this, when issues crop up, they should be discussed immediately and clinched and not allowed to linger,” the report stated.

While asking for “longer politburo meetings” twice every month, the report added, “There is a serious problem of leakage of inner-party discussions and briefings at the media. This should be enquired by BV Raghavalu.” Raghavalu is a politburo member and Andhra state secretary.

“All PBMs at the centre must ensure they do not indulge in loose talk,” added the report.