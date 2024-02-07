CPI (M) leader’s son obstructed Goa governor convoy, alleges BJP

KOCHI: (H)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Kerala demanded on Tuesday that a case be registered against the son of CPI (M) leader for allegedly creating an obstruction in the convoy of Goa governor PS Sreedharan Pillai in Kozhikode on February 4.

BJP president of Kozhikode VK Sajeevan alleged that on the evening of February 4, Julius Nikithas, the son of CPI (M) district secretary P Mohanan, attempted to drive into the convoy of the governor near Mofussil bus stop in the city, resulting in a security breach. Governor Pillai, a native of Kerala, was in the city to attend some official programmes.

“He (Nikithas) tried to drive into the convoy twice and when dissuaded by the police officer on the spot, he got angry and argued with the officer. When he was taken to the police station, the officers learnt that he is the son of CPI (M) leader. Subsequently, he was let off with a fine for traffic violation,” claimed Sajeevan.

“Since the law applies equally to everyone, BJP demands that a case be registered against him under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including Section 124 (assaulting governor with intent to compel or restrain the exercise of any lawful power),” said the Kozhikode BJP president.

However, Kozhikode police commissioner Rajpal Meena dismissed these allegations.

“There was no obstruction in the movement of the convoy of the governor as is being reported. It was a busy traffic moment and like everyone, his (Nikithas) vehicle was also stopped for the governor’s convoy to pass through. He was perhaps frustrated with it and argued with the traffic police officer. That’s all. There was no obstruction or attempt to drive into the convoy,” Meena said.

“He was fined ₹1,000 for disobeying police orders,” he added.

According to local media reports, the Goa Raj Bhavan would seek an inquiry into the incident to know if there were security lapses on the part of the police.