CPI(M) leader urges Centre to take action against ‘The Kerala Story’ teaser

Rajya Sabha member John Brittas has written to Union home minister Amit Shah urging action against the teaser of Sudipto Sen's movie 'The Kerala Story’ as it “severely threatens harmony, secularism and national unity apart from defaming Kerala.”

In the controversial teaser, a burqa-clad woman, played by Adah Sharma, is seen saying she was a Hindu woman but was forcibly converted to Islam and recruited into ISIS and presently languishing in a jail in Afghanistan. She goes on to say that hers was the story of 32,000 other women from Kerala.

In the letter to Shah, Brittas said that the widely-circulated teaser that claims to be depicting the story of 32,000 women from Kerala “is absolutely rubbish and fallacious.” He noted with concern that the teaser “may topple down the public tranquillity and the secular fabric of the Nation and intended to defame Kerala.”

“Such dissemination of grossly false information may lead to inconceivable repercussions and unrest in the society and the same will amount to defaming the State as well.”

The CPI(M) leader alleged that the teaser attempts to "picturize a ludicrously fictitious story, claiming as if a true narrative of the actual events."

“Such deliberate and sinister plot to outrage the religious feelings and promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion and upsetting the public tranquility and prejudicial to the national-integration are to be dealt with an iron-fist and attracts culpable responsibility as per various criminal Statutes including, but not limited to, Sections 153A, 153B, 295A and 505 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860,” the letter read.

Brittas also accused the filmmaker of misquoting two former chief ministers and deliberately twisting the remarks to “weave a nefarious thread for the purported movie.”

“At no stretch of imagination, these narratives could be considered as accidental, but are consciously intended to defame Kerala and to create polarization in the society. Such mischievous actions are to be nipped in the bud,” he added, urging the ministry to take swift action on the issue.

Meanwhile, the Kerala Police Chief has directed registration of a case following a complaint against the movie, reported news agency PTI. Citing people familiar with the matter, the report said that State Police Chief (SPC) Anil Kant has directed the Thiruvananthapuram city police Commissioner to register a case and look into the complaint by a Tamil Nadu-based journalist.

