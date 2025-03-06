From formulating strategies for the upcoming local body and Assembly polls to deciding on relaxations for senior leaders as per age restrictions and drawing a blueprint for a “Nava Keralam” (New Kerala) — the four-day CPI(M) state conference in Kollam starting Thursday will dwell upon these themes, party leaders said on Wednesday. CPI(M) meet set to discuss elections, ‘new Kerala’ plan

The state conference comes at the end of a massive organisational rejig of the party at various levels from branch committees to district committees. The main event is scheduled in Madurai in April where the CPI(M) is expected to elect a new general secretary in the place of Sitaram Yechury who passed away in September last year.

The flag for the state conference was hoisted by finance minister and the party’s state committee member KN Balagopal on Wednesday evening, kicking off the proceedings. The state conference is being held in Kollam after a gap of 30 years and the district is extremely important to the party for its deep communist roots over the years in southern Kerala.

The party’s delegate conference will be inaugurated on Thursday by national coordinator and politburo member Prakash Karat. A total of 530 delegates including 75 women will take part in the proceedings.

One of the key discussions at the delegate conferences will be on the document “New paths for new Kerala” outlining the vision of the party to create a developed Kerala and listing the achievements of the last 10 years of the LDF government in various sectors from tourism to industries, higher education to agriculture and health.

“Apart from routine organisational matters, there will be discussions and ideating on building a ‘Nava Keralam’ (new Kerala) and strengthening the possibilities for a third Left Front government. There is a clear perspective on how Kerala can progress and how it can figure among global economies with excellent quality of life. We have to create employment opportunities for youth and ensuring a safe and peaceful social environment,” said Balagopal.

CPI(M) state secretary MV Govindan, who is expected to continue in the post, said the age limit of 75 will be binding on the membership in the state committee and that the party will decide on whether to provide relaxation for chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan who has crossed the barrier.

Govindan said, “Only those who have crossed the age of 75 will be excused from the state committee. The issue of those who are close to reaching that limit will be decided by the organisation.”

This will mean that the party’s senior-most leaders EP Jayarajan and current LDF convenor TP Ramakrishnan, who are both 74, will be retained in the state committee.

The party’s state conference will conclude on March 9.