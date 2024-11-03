CPI(M) MP writes to Union min in Malayalam to protest against Hindi imposition

In a mark of protest against Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu writing to him “exclusively in Hindi”, Communist Party of India (Marxist) MP John Brittas on Sunday sent a response to the Bharatiya Janata Party leader in Malayalam. CPI(M) MP John Brittas (PTI)

Also Read: 'Trying to impose Hindi': Udhayanidhi Stalin demands Tamil names for children

“It has been a norm and precedent that letters addressed from Union Govt to south MPs are written in English. Lately however that’s not the case, and (Union minister) Ravneet Bittu makes it a point to write exclusively in Hindi. Am compelled to reply him in Malayalam!,” the CPI(M) leader said in a post on X, where he also shared letters from the Union minister of state of railways and food processing industries written in Hindi.

Also Read: Census will pave the way for redrawing of Lok Sabha constituencies

The replies included special mentions and a zero-hour notice raised by him in the Rajya Sabha during the budget session this year.

“The repeated Hindi-only replies suggest a deliberate policy,” Brittas said in his letter.

Also Read: Increase parliamentary oversight on Indian intelligence agencies: Congress MP

The Official Languages Act of 1963 allows for the continued use of English for official purposes of the Union and in Parliament, alongside Hindi. It specifies that English can be used for communication with states that have not adopted Hindi and requires translations when Hindi is used for communication between states with different official languages. It also mandates that both languages be used for various official documents and reports, and allows the Central government to establish rules regarding the languages used for official purposes.

“The significance of these provisions cannot be understated, as they are intended to uphold the linguistic inclusivity of the Parliament, particularly with representatives from Southern States, where Hindi is neither the official language nor widely spoken, and to ensure unimpeded communication across linguistic diversities,” Brittas said in his letter.

“The recent pattern of Hindi-only replies contravenes these statutory language provisions, posing a barrier to effective communication and hindering MPs from non-Hindi-speaking regions in their parliamentary work,” he said.

Pointing out that under previous Union governments, communications to representative from non-Hindi speaking states were issued in English, Brittas, the Rajya Sabha MP, said, “Historically, the Union Governments, conscious of both legal obligations and conventions, had consistently respected this language provision by issuing communications in English to MPs from non-Hindi-speaking states. However, this considerate practice appears to have recently diverged, warranting immediate correction.”

There was no immediate response from Bittu’s office to HT’s request for comment.

In the past, there have been several instances of parties and leaders from non-Hindi speaking states protesting against the alleged imposition of Hindi by the ruling BJP.

During the interim budget session in February this year, Trinamool Congress MP Saket Gokhale raised concerns in the Rajya Sabha about the imposition of Hindi, specifically criticizing the Meghalaya Governor’s decision to deliver his address in Hindi instead of English, the state’s official language. He argued that this move undermines the linguistic diversity of India.

Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar responded by referencing Article 351 of the Constitution, which mandates the promotion of Hindi. His remarks then led to protests from various members, including those from the DMK and Left parties, who called for greater respect for regional languages.