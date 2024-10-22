'Trying to impose Hindi': Udhayanidhi Stalin demands Tamil names for children

Udhayanidhi Stalin, Tamil Nadu's deputy chief minister, said on Tuesday that the people of Tamil Nadu must keep Tamil names for their children to ward off Hindi imposition attempts. Tamil Nadu deputy chief minister Udhayanidhi Stalin(PTI file photo)

In a veiled attack on the BJP-led Centre, Stalin claimed that "they are trying to impose Hindi via the new education policy".

He said new parents must come up with beautiful Tamil names for their children because "many are attempting to impose Hindi on Tamil Nadu".

Udhayanidhi Stalin declared that Tamil Nadu would never accept Hindi imposition.

"I request the newlyweds to come up with a beautiful Tamil name for their child. Because many are attempting to impose Hindi on Tamil Nadu, they couldn't do it directly. That's why they are omitting a few words from the Tamil Thaai Vaazthu (State song). They are trying to impose Hindi via the new education policy. But they are all failing. Already someone tried to change the name of the state from Tamil Nadu. But because all across the State raised objections, he apologised. Now some are talking about omitting the word 'Dravidam' from Tamil Thaai Vaazthu. Until the last cadre of DMK is alive, until the last Tamilan is alive, none can even touch Tamil, Tamil Nadu and Dravidam. Tamil Nadu will never accept Hindi imposition," he said at an event.

His remark came a day after his father, Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin, said the people of the state would have to think about raising 16 children because of the Centre's Lok Sabha delimitation exercise.

His comments came just two days after his Andhra Pradesh counterpart, N Chandrababu Naidu, asked women to have more children to stabilize the population in his state.

“The Parliament delimitation process may encourage the couples to have many children and give up thoughts of a small family. But whatever be the outcome, provide Tamil names to your children,” MK Stalin said.

"That blessing doesn't mean beget 16 children… now a situation has arisen where people think they should now literally raise 16 children and not a small and prosperous family," Stalin added.

Udhayanaidhi Stalin on Sanatan Dharma

Udhayanaidhi Stalin also mentioned the controversy triggered by his Sanatan Dharma remark.

"I also mentioned the principles given by Periyar, Perarignar Anna, and our leader Kalaignar. But my statements were distorted falsely and I have now been sued in several courts in India, not only in Tamil Nadu. They asked me to apologize in court, but I refused. I have stated, ‘What I said is said. I am Kalaignar’s grandson, and I will not apologize for anything. Now, I am facing the charges. Our Dravidian model government is a shining example for other states," he added.

Stalin had triggered a massive row with his remark that Sanatan Dharma should be abolished.

“A few things cannot be opposed, that should be abolished only. We can't oppose dengue, mosquitoes, malaria, or corona. We have to eradicate this, that's how we have to eradicate Sanatana. Rather opposing Sanatana it should be eradicated,” Udhayanidhi had said in 2023.

With inputs from PTI, ANI