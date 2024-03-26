‘CPM leaders loot money of poor’, BJP Lok Sabha candidate from Kerala tells PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to TN Sarasu, BJP's candidate from Kerala's Alathur ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. BJP's candidate from Kerala's Alathur speaks with PM Modi over the phone.(ANI)

The prime minister asked Sarasu about her election campaign and also promised her that the Centre would take strict action against the accused in the Kerala Co-operative Bank case. Speaking with Sarasu, he said that he would ensure the money goes back to the poor.

Sarasu, the former principal of Government Victoria College in Pallakad, is well-known in her locality. She will contest the upcoming polls from Alathur and take on Congress candidate Ramya Haridas and CPI(M) candidate K Radhakrishnan.

In a telephonic conversation with PM Modi, BJP candidate Sarasu was heard saying, “There is a problem in Kerala with cooperative banks which are governed by the CPI(M) leaders. They loot the money that the poor people deposited in the bank… Could you do something against this?”

The Prime Minister responded to her, saying, “I am happy that as a candidate, you are taking up the people's issues...Yes, I have heard about it. I have some details about it and you are right that a lot of poor people have been affected.”

"Our government will take strict action against everyone involved and we will ensure that the poor get justice...I will take the legal advice and whatever property the ED will attach, if the common man's money is involved, I will see that each and every penny should return to the person concerned," he added.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi also called up the BJP candidate from West Bengal's Basirhat, Rekha Patra, who highlighted the plight of women in the Sandeshkhali village. The PM lauded her and also called her as ‘Shakti Swaroopa.’

“You fought a big battle in Sandeshkhali, you are a Shakti Swaroopa. You sent such powerful people to jail. You have pulled off a very courageous act,” the Prime Minister said in the telephonic conversation with Patra.

Responding to his statements, Rekha Patra said, "I could do it because of the support from women. I will follow the path shown by them and will take everyone along."

(With inputs from ANI)