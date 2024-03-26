 ‘CPM leaders loot money of poor’, BJP Lok Sabha candidate from Kerala tells PM Modi | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

‘CPM leaders loot money of poor’, BJP Lok Sabha candidate from Kerala tells PM Modi

ByHT News Desk
Mar 26, 2024 08:35 PM IST

“The cooperative banks…loot the money that the poor people have deposited…” the BJP candidate is heard telling the PM.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to TN Sarasu, BJP's candidate from Kerala's Alathur ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

BJP's candidate from Kerala's Alathur speaks with PM Modi over the phone.(ANI)
BJP's candidate from Kerala's Alathur speaks with PM Modi over the phone.(ANI)

The prime minister asked Sarasu about her election campaign and also promised her that the Centre would take strict action against the accused in the Kerala Co-operative Bank case. Speaking with Sarasu, he said that he would ensure the money goes back to the poor.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Sarasu, the former principal of Government Victoria College in Pallakad, is well-known in her locality. She will contest the upcoming polls from Alathur and take on Congress candidate Ramya Haridas and CPI(M) candidate K Radhakrishnan.

READ | Candidates pull out of poll race; BJP reaches out to Christians in Kerala

In a telephonic conversation with PM Modi, BJP candidate Sarasu was heard saying, “There is a problem in Kerala with cooperative banks which are governed by the CPI(M) leaders. They loot the money that the poor people deposited in the bank… Could you do something against this?”

The Prime Minister responded to her, saying, “I am happy that as a candidate, you are taking up the people's issues...Yes, I have heard about it. I have some details about it and you are right that a lot of poor people have been affected.”

"Our government will take strict action against everyone involved and we will ensure that the poor get justice...I will take the legal advice and whatever property the ED will attach, if the common man's money is involved, I will see that each and every penny should return to the person concerned," he added.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi also called up the BJP candidate from West Bengal's Basirhat, Rekha Patra, who highlighted the plight of women in the Sandeshkhali village. The PM lauded her and also called her as ‘Shakti Swaroopa.’

“You fought a big battle in Sandeshkhali, you are a Shakti Swaroopa. You sent such powerful people to jail. You have pulled off a very courageous act,” the Prime Minister said in the telephonic conversation with Patra.

Responding to his statements, Rekha Patra said, "I could do it because of the support from women. I will follow the path shown by them and will take everyone along."

(With inputs from ANI)

Unveiling Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Election 2024, Arvind Kejriwal Arrest Live Updates, Bihar Board 12th Result Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / ‘CPM leaders loot money of poor’, BJP Lok Sabha candidate from Kerala tells PM Modi
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On