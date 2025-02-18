CPM puts out AI video of late CM Nayanar days after leadership’s criticism of AI

Kochi: The ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) in Kerala has put out an AI video of late chief minister EK Nayanar on social media platforms ahead of the party’s state conference next month, amidst a backlash from its opponents over its state secretary MV Govindan’s criticism of artificial intelligence (AI). A screengrab from the AI-generated video put out by the CPI(M).

The deepfake video shows Nayanar, the longest-serving chief minister of Kerala, asking CPI(M) cadres in his trademark Kannur dialect to make collective efforts to help party come to power for the third time in the state in next year’s assembly elections. In the video, the popular Communist leader also exhorts cadres to strengthen the party ahead of the state conference.

Nayanar served as chief minister of Kerala for three terms during 1980-81, 1987-91 and 1996-2001. He died due to kidney and heart failures at the age of 85 on May 19, 2004.

“We should not succumb to those trying to cheat us. We should fight. We should strengthen the party. The party’s state conference gives people a lot of hope. You know that our state conference is taking place in March in Kollam. Let us all energise ourselves and stand with the party,” he was heard saying in the AI-generated video.

Critics of the Left party were quick to point out the paradox between the CPI(M)’s AI-generated video and Govindan’s criticisism of AI.

At the Thrissur district conference on February 9, the party secretary had warned that the use of AI in the industrial sector would lead to concentration of power and wealth in the hands of capitalists.

“With the use of AI, the profits of corporate capitalism will rise. Over 60% of the workforce would be affected by unemployment. If this trend expands globally and if the means of production remain controlled by large corporates and capitalists, the crisis will worsen,” he had said.