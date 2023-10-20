CPM’s ‘illicit bond’ with BJP helped LDF return to power in Kerala: Congress

The Opposition Congress on Friday criticised chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan over Janata Dal (Secular) or JD(S) leader HD Deve Gowda’s claim that the Kerala leader backed his party’s move to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (PTI)

JD(S) joined the NDA in September ahead of the 2024 national polls. But the party’s Kerala unit will remain a part of the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) or CPM-led Left Democratic Front (LDF). It said the decision to ally with BJP was taken without consensus. K Krishnankutty, one of the two JD(S) lawmakers in Kerala, is part of Vijayan’s Cabinet.

Congress leader VD Satheesan cited Gowda’s statement that Vijayan “gave full concurrence” and said the CPM has an illicit bond with the BJP that helped the LDF to return to power in 2021 and end investigations in corruption cases. “The BJP has threatened the CPM and the Vijayan government in Kerala. It is the BJP and Sangh Parivar which controls the government in Kerala.” He added it is strange that a leader of a party that is part of the NDA is a member of the LDF Cabinet. “Gowda’s remarks underline the Opposition’s charge that Vijayan and the CPM have an improper relationship with the BJP.” He demanded Krishnankutty be expelled within 24 hours from the Cabinet.

Vijayan claimed Gowda’s remarks were untrue and complete nonsense. “Gowda is making false statements to justify his political flip-flops...CPM has never tried to interfere or pronounce its views on internal matters of the JD(S). Even as the chief minister, there was never any need to intervene in their internal issues. It is not our policy. We are not responsible for anyone’s revelations. It is propriety and political decency for Gowda to correct his absurd statements.”

He hit out at the Congress and alleged it shares power with the BJP in local bodies in Kerala.

JD(S)’s Kerala unit chief and lawmaker Mathew T Thomas called Gowda’s remarks baseless and devoid of truth. “We believe he made the remarks because he was misled. Or it is a mistake as a result of his advanced age and health problems. There was no need for the Kerala chief minister to approve [of the alliance with BJP].”

He added Vijayan and Gowda have not communicated in months or even years. “So such a remark from him is baseless and the Kerala unit of JDS rejects it.” He added JD(S)’s Kerala passed a resolution against the party’s decision to ally with the BJP.