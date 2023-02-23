CR Kesavan, grandson of C Rajagopalachari, quits Congress

Congress media panelist and first Indian Governor-General C Rajagopalachari’s grandson CR Kesavan on Thursday announced his decision to resign from the party’s membership saying that he had not seen any “vestige of the value that made him work for the party for over two decades”. He has also resigned from his post as a Trustee of the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee Charitable Trust. (File image)

“I can no longer in good conscience say that I concur with what the Party presently symbolizes, stands for nor seeks to propagate. This is why I had recently declined an organisational responsibility at the national level and also refrained from participating in the Bharat Jodo Yatra,” Kesavan’s resignation letter read.

However, Rajaji’s grandson confirmed that he did not hold any talks with other political party/s as of now and was unsure of what lay ahead of him.

“I have not spoken to anybody and honestly do not know what will unfold next. I will endeavour in good faith to resolutely serve our country through a political platform. It will be one where I can continue to steadfastly uphold the integrity & ideals of public life, instilled and defended by the founding fathers & mothers of our great nation and my great-grandfather C Rajagopalachari,” Kesavan said in his letter.

Kesavan in his resignation letter also thanked former Congress president Sonia Gandhi for all the responsibilities entrusted to him over the years in both the party and the government, under various roles like vice president of the Rajiv Gandhi National Institute of Youth Development at Sriperumbudur, member of the Prasar Bharati Board, national council member of the Indian Youth Congress and others.