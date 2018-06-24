Cracked windshield forces Bengaluru-bound IndiGo flight to return to Kolkata

A Kolkata-Bengaluru flight of IndiGo was forced to return to Kolkata soon after take off on Sunday after a crack was noticed on the windshield.

The aircraft was carrying 178 passengers all of whom were safe, confirmed an official of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) at Kolkata.

According to him, the flight IndiGo 6E345, destined for Bengaluru, took off from Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport at around 10. 15 am. However, at 10.34 am, it returned to Kolkata airport after a crack was witnessed on the windshield.

“All the passengers boarded were safe,” the AAI spokesman said.

Meanwhile, IndiGo issued a statement claiming that following severe weather conditions at Kolkata on Sunday morning, the aircraft suffered a minor damage on the outer surface of windshield.

Following the normal operating procedure, the pilot decided to return to Kolkata airport, the statement said, adding that the damaged windshield is undergoing replacement.

It also said that all passengers of the flight were accommodated in another IndiGo flight.

The development happened just a day after another IndiGo flight, bound for Port Balir from Kolkata, had to abort take off at the last moment due to technical glitches.

Glitches faced by IndiGo flights have been quite frequent in the recent past. On May 30, a Delhi- Udaipur flight was cancelled at the last moment following similar engine glitches. Another Pune- Bengaluru flight on May 29 met the same fate due to glitches.