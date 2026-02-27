Credit card fraud, financial abuse, three deaths: Shocking details in Surat triple suicide

Days after a couple and their nine-year-old daughter allegedly died by suicide in the Vesu area of Gujarat’s Surat, the man named in the three-page suicide note left behind has been arrested by the police. The police team from Surat arrested the accused, Vaibhav Rungta, from Delhi, following technical surveillance. (PTI Representative)

The couple and their elder daughter died at their residence on Tuesday after allegedly consuming a poisonous substance. The couple's seven-year-old younger daughter survived, inspector J C Jadav of Yesu police station told PTI.

The deceased man, originally from Bihar, was a stock trader and worked from home, the officer said.

Police recovered a suicide note from the scene, which accused a person named Vaibhav Rungta of harassment. The probe has revealed credit fraud, NDTV reported.

The case of the Surat triple suicide The police team from Surat arrested the accused, Vaibhav Rungta, from Delhi, following technical surveillance.

According to the NDTV report, the investigation uncovered a trail of financial abuse. A three-page suicide note written in Hindi details how the accused allegedly misused the deceased man’s credit cards. When the man demanded his money back, the accused allegedly abused him verbally and even gave death threats. The family was allegedly pushed to the brink by the constant mental and financial pressure.

The probe also revealed that the couple first gave the poison to their two daughters before they themselves consumed it. This was corroborated by the seven-year-old sole survivor, who told relatives while undergoing treatment that she had been "spoon-fed" something by her parents.

According to NDTV, the deceased couple had called the wife’s father to tell him that they had consumed poison, said to be aluminium phosphide. The man was declared dead on the scene, while his wife and elder daughter died while receiving treatment in the hospital.

A case of abetment to suicide was registered against the accused, Vaibhav Rungta, and he has been arrested. A local Delhi court refused transit remand, ordering the accused to appear in person before the Surat court instead.

Further probe is on, and the police are also investigating whether other moneylenders or accomplices were involved in the harassment. The victim's bank accounts and credit card transactions are currently being audited as evidence.