‘Credit ka blank cheque’: PM Modi jibes at Oppn over women's quota bill, says ‘ready to give advertisement to anyone’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while speaking in Lok Sabha on Thursday said that he does not want credit for the benefits of the women's reservation bill. He also added that after the bill passes, he will give a full-page advertisement to anyone who wants, adding “Samne se credit ka blank cheque aapko de raha hoon.” Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Special session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday (Sansad TV )

PM Modi addressed the Lok Sabha special session to introduce the women's reservation and delimitation bill. Speaking in the house, PM stressed that the Modi government does not need credit for the benefits of the bill. He also said that as soon as the bill passes, he is ready to thank everyone.

Further, PM Modi also claimed that related to the benefits of the bill, he is ready to give a full-page ad with whoever's photo you want on the government's expense.

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Calling the bill in “favour of the country's democracy,” he noted that the reservation will be the country's collective decision, and everyone will be entitled to the credit. “Na treasury bank uska haqdaar hoga na Modi uska haqdaar hoga,” he added.

In his address, PM also called out to those calling it a political move, saying, “Isko rajnitik rang dene ki zarurat nahi hai.”

Also read: Women quota bill won't discriminate, in favour of democracy: PM Modi in Lok Sabha | Top quotes

PM urged the opposition to set aside their difference and pass the bill, which requires a two-thirds majority. “If we all come together, it will not go in favour of any one person or party," he said. He also warned those who are opposing the bill, saying that they will not be “forgiven” by the women of the country. “Women have not forgotten those who have stood against their rights,” he said.

The women's reservation bill was first introduced in 2023 and was passed unanimously. However, it was not implemented due to the delayed census. The centre has now introduced three key bills pushing for the reservation bill to be implemented on the basis of the 2011 census.