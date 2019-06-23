Cremation halted to conduct post-mortem, turns out man was murdered

The funeral of a 35-year-old man was stopped in Akola district of Maharashtra after police arrived at the crematorium and took the body for postmortem which revealed that he was killed, an official said on Sunday.

Manish Pachpor, a resident of Ganesh Nagar area in the city, died on Saturday.

When his elder brother Yogesh Pachpor (40) and other family members reached the crematorium to perform his last rites, the police, acting on a tip-off, stopped the funeral and sent the body for an autopsy, police inspector Devrao Khanderao said.

“We received a tip-off that Manish Pachpor was killed by his elder brother Yogesh Pachpor and that is why the funeral was stopped and the body sent for postmortem,” he said.

Later, the preliminary postmortem report revealed that the deceased was assaulted, he said.

The official said based on the autopsy report, Yogesh Pachpor was questioned and he admitted that he killed his brother after a dispute.

The accused was arrested on Saturday evening and booked under Indian Penal Code Sections 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) and 202 (intentional omission to give information of offence by person bound to inform), he added.

First Published: Jun 23, 2019 14:05 IST