‘Crime against women an unpardonable sin’, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called crimes against women an “unpardonable sin”, adding that the guilty should not be spared. Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during 'Lakhpati Didi Sammelan', in Jalgaon.(PTI)

Addressing Lakhpati Didi Sammelan in Maharashtra's Jalgaon, the prime minister said,"Along with increasing the strength of mothers, sisters and daughters, their safety is also the priority of the country. I have raised this issue repeatedly from the Red Fort. Today, be it any state of the country, I understand the pain and anger of my sisters and daughters."

“I will once again tell every political party of the country, every state government that crime against women is an unpardonable sin. Whoever is guilty, he should not be spared,” ANI quoted PM Modi as saying.

“Those who help him in any form should not be spared. Be it a hospital, school, government or police system, at whatever level negligence occurs, everyone should be held accountable. The message should go very clearly from top to bottom. This sin is unpardonable. Governments will keep coming and going, but protecting life and protecting women's dignity is a big responsibility of all of us, both as a society and as a government,” Modi added.



The prime minister's remark comes amid the ongoing nationwide protests against the brutal rape and murder of a 31-year-old postgraduate trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Hospital.



The medic's body with severe injury marks was found inside the seminar hall of the hospital's chest department in the morning of August 9.



The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is probing the case on orders of the Calcutta high court. The prime accused Sanjoy Roy is in judicial custody till September 6.



What PM Modi said on Independence Day?

During his Independence Day speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort this year, Modi urged the state governments to take crimes against women seriously and ensure prompt punishment for the culprits.