Crimes recorded in Hyderabad dip by 15 per cent in 2025

Hyderabad, The number of crimes recorded in Hyderabad dipped by 15 per cent during 2025 when compared to the last year, a top police official said on Saturday.

The cases registered during 2025 are 30,690 as against 35,944 cases in 2024, Hyderabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar told reporters here.

Sajjanar attributed the decrease in the number of crimes to measures taken, including enforcement and visible policing.

However, the overall cases of crime against women increased by six per cent in 2025. Similarly, the POCSO cases increased by 27 per cent.

The cybercrime cases also declined by eight per cent, with 3,735 cases registered in 2025 as against 4,042 cases booked last year.

All bodily offences like murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping, grave bodily offences, non-grave bodily offences, besides all property offences, saw a reduction.

With regard to NDPS, as many as 368 cases were registered in 2025, up from 322 booked in the previous year.

Going forward in 2026, the Hyderabad Police will enhance usage of technology for better policing, the Commissioner said, adding that they will scale up AI for crime prediction, hotspot mapping, facial recognition safeguards, and data-led deployment to move from reactive to anticipatory policing.

There will be expansion of drone policing, body-worn cameras, CCTV integration, and digital case management while ensuring data privacy, legal compliance, and ethical use of surveillance tools, Sajjanar said.

The cybercrime cells will be strengthened, and there will be a faster response to digital fraud. Awareness drives on cyber slavery and online scams will be carried out, he said.

The SHE teams will be further upgraded with technology support enabling faster investigation of crimes against women and children, and there will be victim-centric policing and community-based prevention mechanisms, he added.

The Hyderabad Police chief further said they will soon launch a dedicated team to have a focused investigation into food adulteration, as people are getting cheated with adulterated items being sold in the market.

There will be smart traffic systems, AI-enabled signal management, enforcement through e-challans and integration with urban planning to address congestion and road safety, the Commissioner added.

