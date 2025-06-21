Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Border Security Force (BSF) personnel have begun implementing security measures in agricultural fields in the foothills of Manipur, similar to those used in Punjab and West Bengal where security forces guard farmers at border villages, officials said on Friday. CRPF, BSF to guard Manipur farmers: Official

The development comes a day after Meitei farmers were attacked on Thursday by gunmen from the hills, with one of them sustaining bullet injuries. The incident triggered a heavy exchange of fire between security forces and the assailants. A Kuki woman was struck by a stray bullet in the crossfire and later succumbed to her injuries.

“We identified sensitive locations at the foothills where there are farming fields. Personnel from security forces are with the farmers in the valley to ensure that there are no clashes,” a senior officer aware of the matter said on condition of anonymity. “Orders have been issued for the security forces, primarily CRPF, to remain on guard in the hills too. They will ensure that there are no armed people hiding. On both sides of the hills and the valley, there are personnel of the Manipur police along with the paramilitary forces.”

Another reason behind the posting of security personnel at these flash points stems from the ongoing talks between Kuki insurgent groups under Suspension of Operations (SoO) and the Centre over the renewal of the peace pact. Earlier this month, the ministry of home affairs (MHA) resumed talks with the insurgent groups and are discussing new ground rules before taking a call on renewing the peace agreement, which has been strongly objected by Meitei groups.

The tripartite SoO agreement –– signed by the Centre, the Manipur government and Kuki militant groups in August 2008 –– has been renewed every year until February 28, 2023, when it was kept in abeyance. The renewal process was halted over allegations against cadres of SoO groups indulging in ethnic clashes in Manipur and training village defence volunteers. The SoO groups have denied both charges.

Just last week, clashes erupted between Meitei and Kuki communities in the same foothill area as farmers went to a land that Kukis said belonged to them.

“It is a coincidence that it is the rice sowing season and talks are also ongoing. Farmers will have to go to their fields near the foothills, which is a vulnerable area. There will be groups trying to politicise the situation by fuelling violence, so, the government is providing security to the farmers,” the officer cited above said, adding that the move is a precautionary measure.

Following Thursday’s attack, Meitei umbrella group COCOMI demanded adequate security for farmers in the foothills. “This appears to be a deliberate act of provocation an attempt to instil fear among farmers and destabilize peace in the valley. Our farmers must be protected, not persecuted,” COCOMI convener Khujairam Athouba said. “The current security line must be shifted to ensure this. Deployment of two additional companies for regular mobile patrolling is necessary, while existing static posts must remain in place. The affected farming areas must be declared a “No Arms Zone” with shoot-at-sight orders against any unauthorized armed intruders to deter further attacks.”