CRPF constable dies of Covid-19, death toll in Central Armed Police Forces rises to 24

CRPF constable dies of Covid-19, death toll in Central Armed Police Forces rises to 24

The CISF has had seven fatalities while five deaths have been reported in the BSF, eight in the CRPF and two each in the ITBP and the SSB.

india Updated: Jun 27, 2020 17:22 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
The total number of deaths in the country’s largest paramilitary force has risen to eight, according to CRPF officials.
The total number of deaths in the country’s largest paramilitary force has risen to eight, according to CRPF officials.(HT PHOTO.)
         

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) official died due to the coronavirus infection on Saturday, taking the total number of deaths in the country’s largest paramilitary force to eight, according to CRPF officials.

With the latest fatality, the death toll in the five Central Armed Police Forces—the CRPF, BSF, CISF, ITBP and SSB has now mounted to 24.

The 43-year-old constable-rank official was posted as a driver in the administrative wing of the CRPF headquarters at Lodhi Road in Delhi. He also had a chronic kidney problem and hypertension. The official tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday and he succumbed to the infection at a city hospital today, the CRPF said. The victim originally belonged to Bihar.

The Border Security Force (BSF) has so far reported as many as 868 cases of Covid-19. The count includes 245 active coronavirus cases, the BSF said in a statement.

Till date, 618 coronavirus patients from the BSF have recovered from the disease after treatment, while five deaths have been reported in the force from the virus.

The 3.25 lakh personnel strong Central Reserve Police Force currently accounts for over 1,000 Covid-19 cases, out of more than 3,300 cases reported till now in these five CAPFs and two other central forces -- the NSG and the NDRF.

There have been over 868 coronavirus cases in the BSF, 733 in the CISF, 306 in the ITBP, 184 in the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), 139 in the SSB and 70 in the National Security Guard (NSG).

Among them, about 2,000 security personnel have been cured and only about 1,280 are under treatment at various health facilities across the country..

The CISF has had seven fatalities while five deaths have been reported in the BSF and two each in the ITBP and the SSB.

