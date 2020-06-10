BSF constable dies of Covid-19 at AIIMS, 14th death in paramilitary forces

india

Updated: Jun 10, 2020 17:27 IST

A BSF constable died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the national capital in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of deaths in the Border Security Force (BSF) to three due to the infectious coronavirus disease, a statement from the force said on Wednesday.

The 35-year-old constable was deployed for law and order duty with the Delhi Police.

He was admitted to the Delhi hospital on June 5 after he complained of weakness and cough. “Constable Vinod Kumar Prasad died on June 9 at the AIIMS in Delhi. He was deployed on law-and-order duty with the Delhi Police and admitted to the AIIMS on June 5 with weakness and cough,” a Border Security Force spokesperson said.

This is the 14th Covid-19 death in the paramilitary or the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), including five in the CISF, four in the CRPF and one each in the SSB and ITBP.

The constable’s Covid-19 test results came negative on June 6, but his condition deteriorated on June 8 and he breathed his last on Tuesday at the AIIMS ICU, the spokesperson said. His test results of June 8, however, had returned positive.

The about 2.5 lakh personnel-strong force has had a total of 535 coronavirus positive cases till now, of which 435 soldiers have recovered and been discharged.

Earlier last month, several BSF soldiers had tested positive for the coronavirus disease from other states like West Bengal, Tripura as well as among those posted in the national capital.