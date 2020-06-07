One more ITBP staff tests Covid-19 positive, force’s coronavirus tally now at 35

india

Updated: Jun 07, 2020 19:32 IST

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on Sunday reported one new Covid-19 positive case, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the force to 35.

Currently, there are a total of 26 active coronavirus cases in the ITBP and at least 186 ITBP personnel have recovered till date, an official of the force said.

On Saturday, three new cases of Covid-19 were reported in the Indo-Tibetan Border Police taking the total number of cases in the force to 34.

An ITBP bulletin said that three new cases of the infectious disease had been reported in the force in the last 24 hours, on Saturday.

ITBP DG SS Deswal said that all ITBP hospitals will admit Covid-19 cases among veterans of the force and treat them.

“We’ve come across news that citizens are facing problems in hospital admissions and treatment. All our veterans are offered health services at our hospitals. All our hospitals throughout the country will admit Covid-19 cases among our veterans and treat them well,” he said.

Earlier, in May, the ITBP had sealed the force’s Tigri camp in Delhi after 23 personnel had tested positive for coronavirus at the same time. The camp is used for the 22nd battalion of the ITBP; which has a strength of around 1,000 personnel who had all been placed under observation.

With the spread of the coronavirus disease from March this year, the ITBP had designated its largest Covid-19 hospital, in Noida, for troops from all paramilitary forces.

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) had reported its first Covid-19 case on April 28.